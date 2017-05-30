Ian Madsen Scores Two More Wins in Iowa; Jackson Nationals On Tap This Weekend

PETERSEN MEDIA

Mother Nature continues to do her best to throw Ian Madsen and KCP Racing off their game, but Madsen and company are doing what they can to stay in rhythm and that showed over the last week winning in Oskaloosa, IA and Knoxville, IA.

“It gets a little frustrating racing one weekend and then having it rain the next, but the guys are staying prepared and we are continuing to run very well,” Ian Madsen said.

Madsen and company kicked their winning off on Wednesday night at Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa. After preliminary action was concluded, Madsen would line the Logan Contractors Supply/Aspen Aire/Royal Flooring No. 18 machine up in the third row for the feature event.

In what turned out to be a non-stop affair, Madsen took action early as he jumped into the third spot on the race’s opening lap and began chasing after the McCarl tandem of Carson and Terry.

Getting into traffic, Madsen slowly reeled the father-son duo in and was able to overtake Terry McCarl for the second spot on the 11th lap. The following lap Madsen would do the same to Carson McCarl and find himself in the race lead. Getting stronger as the laps clicked off, Madsen would go on to capture the win.

Friday night the team stopped in at Jackson Motorplex. Taking part in a pill draw show, Madsen would line up 10th in the feature event. On the fast paced ½ mile, Madsen would work his way forward as he ended up finishing fourth on this night.

Finally able to return to Knoxville Raceway on Saturday night after a week off due to weather, Madsen would get the night started off by timing in eighth fastest in qualifying time trials.

Running third in his heat race after lining up in the fourth spot, things would work out for Madsen as he found himself on the pole for the 20-lap feature event.

Jumping out to the early lead, Madsen would lead the way over Brooke Tatnell and Austin McCarl until the caution flew on the race’s second lap.

Back underway, Madsen would continue to look strong out front as he searched for his second Knoxville 410 win of the 2017 season. As the action picked up behind him, the St. Marys, NSW native was able to open up a comfortable lead until the race’s final caution flew on lap 16.

Nailing the final restart, Madsen would again get away from the field as they battled for position behind him and he went on to grab his second 410 win, and third overall win, at the famed ½ mile speedway of the year.

Closing out a busy weekend on Monday in Lawrenceburg, IN with the World of Outlaws, Madsen would have another strong showing with the ‘Greatest Show on Dirt’ that resulted in a ninth place finish.

Timing in second fastest in qualifying time trials, Madsen would then finish second in his heat race and move into the Dash. Finishing third in the six-lap shootout, Madsen would grid the field from the second row for the 35-lap feature event.

In the feature event, Madsen and company just missed it a little and weren’t able to go forward and battle up front like they had hoped.

Losing some spots over the course of the night, Madsen would cap a busy weekend with a ninth place finish.

“Overall I was really happy with how we performed all week,” Ian Madsen said. “We were fast every night, and managed to pick up a couple of wins. We had a really good car with the Outlaws on Monday, and we missed it a little in the feature but still were able to get a Top-10 with those guys. Thanks to everyone on this team for all they continue to do for me.”

Ian and his KCP Racing team would like to thank Logan Contractors Supply Inc., Aspen Aire, Royal Flooring, Bobcat, Team Kline Electric, Greenland Homes, Team Excavating, TammyHeckart.com, Finer Cuts Lawn and Landscape, Des Moines Area Roofing, Quality Traffic Control, Bergen Paulsen, Coverage Direct, Monarch’s, and Revolution Race Gear for their support this season.

2017 BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-37, Wins-6, Top-5’s- 17, Top 10’s-27

ON TAP: Madsen and the KCP Racing team return to action with the World of Outlaws this Thursday- Saturday night at Jackson Motorplex for the Jackson Nationals.

STAY CONNECTED: To keep up with Ian, make sure you follow him on twitter by clicking over to www.twitter.com/IanMadsen. You can also visit the team’s brand new website at www.kcpracing.com, and follow the team on Twitter @KCPRacing.

PETERSEN MEDIA: Petersen Media is an agency that can handle your public relations, marketing, and any other promotional needs. Petersen Media utilizes multiple tactics to help you reach your intended audience, and boost awareness.

For more information contact sales@petersenmediainc.com, by phone at 916-342-3424, visit www.petersenmediainc.com, www.facebook.com/PetersenMedia, or follow www.twitter.com/petersen_media.