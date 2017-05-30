Osborne wins rain shortened Don & Mel Kenyon Classic

By Eric Bunn



ANDERSON – Trey Osborne set fast time and led the first 40 laps of the Don and Mel Kenyon Classic for the Kenyon Midget Series when rain started to fall at Anderson Speedway on Friday.

Osborne was declared the winner after 39 laps were completed followed by Clayton Gaines and Jessica Bean.

Osborne started fifth in the field and made short work of blazing to the lead using the outside line to pass early leader Travis Young on the fourth lap coming off the fourth corner.

Alexandria’s Gaines moved around Young a lap later with an inside move entering turn three with point leader Dameron Taylor moving into third after 20 laps with Young losing positions.

Bean passed Taylor for third on lap 21 and as Osborne started to encounter lapped traffic, Gaines was in a position to challenge for the lead when the rain halted the race.

The Mel Kenyon Midgets are known for some of the best racing at Anderson Speedway over the past few years and the Classic was shaping up to be another thrilling finish.

Unfortunately the rain interrupted what was promising to be a thrilling final 36 laps as differing tire strategies were playing out.

The scheduled 75-lap race was the longest ever attempted by the series.

Behind the front trio a spirited battle was taking place for fourth amongst Taylor, Huggler and Will Edwards. Logan Huggler was running with the lead pack when an apparent mechanical problem forced him to retire after 26 laps.

For Osborne it was his second career win with the Mel Kenyon Midget Series both coming at Anderson Speedway.

Taylor finished fourth followed by Ryan Huggler.