CRSA Sprint Tour and Super Gen Products Set the Stage for an Open Wheel Racing Classic at Woodhull

The Canadian Sprint Nationals and Williams Grove National Open are two of the biggest events for sprint car racing in the northeastern area of motorsports. These events will never be matched or rivaled. But there are promoters and speedways that can aspire to follow the example of these time-honored events. The CRSA Sprint Tour presented by Super Gen Products and Champion Power Equipment is one of those organizations. They are currently working tirelessly to create a signature event of their own for their fans and teams.

The legendary high banks at Woodhull Raceway, in Woodhull, New York, will be hosting the CRSA Sprint Tour on June 10 th as part of their regular racing program. The grandstand admission does not change for this big evening of racing. It will be $11.00 for fans to enjoy this event. But this is only just one of the highlights that is going to make the racing one worth getting to.

There will be some sponsor incentives that involve both the fans and drivers during this evening of competition. The biggest support will be provided by Mr. Paul Cole from Super Gen Products. Paul will be giving away a Champion Generator to a lucky competitor from each heat race. This will add up to a maximum of four Champion Generators that will be handed off to race teams. There is also one more Champion Generator that will be given away to a lucky race fan in the grandstands.

Paul Cole and Super Gen Products has been a faithful supporter of the CRSA Sprint Tour. This event at Woodhull will be a culmination of his loyalty to the series with his business in Newark New York. Super Gen Products is a primary source of Champion Power Equipment in the northeastern United States. Fans and teams can find a variety of power equipment that can support both their racing endeavors and working capabilities at home. Fans and teams can find more information by going to supergenproducts.com or visiting Paul at his store at 320 Hoffman Street in Newark New York.

Pro Fab Enterprise is also a loyal supporter of the CRSA Sprint Tour. Their addition of the “Pro Fab” ulous 5-6 bonus program will add to the winner’s purse. This incentive will provide extra earnings to the driver that can win an A-Main feature event from the 5 th and 6 th starting position. $20 is added every event that this bonus is not collected. The current prize money is up to $100.

Another notable backer of this CRSA Sprint Tour event will be from the folks at Insinger Performance. They will be contributing an extra $600 to the top 6 finishers of the A-Main event. Insinger Performance, distributor of Sunoco Race Fuels, is a dedicated supporter of sprint car racing and the CRSA Sprint Tour. They provide product service to the racing industry as well as the oil and gas industry. Fans and teams can find more information on Insinger Performance by going to www.insingerperformance.com . Their store location is at 11278 Route 220 in Dushore, Pennsylvania.

We cannot forget to mention the other regular sponsors on the CRSA Sprint Tour that will be included within the Woodhull race format. Powdertech PowderCoating provides a “Hard Charger” award bonus at every race. Shuttleworth Asphalt Sealing also contributes bonus money towards the 11 th place finisher of an A-Main event. There will also be many gift certificates distributed by Mike Emhof Motorsports Incorporated. All of the marketing partners combined will help enhance the value of this great event at The Highbanks of Woodhull Raceway.

The CRSA Sprint Tour has been idle and preparing for this big weekend on their schedule. But the teams and series staff are working hard to make this next event at Woodhull the best one yet. Fans and teams can go to crsasprintcars.com to find information on their favorite drivers and events. Any business that wants to be a part of the Woodhull race or future CRSA events can contact Mike Emhof at mike.emhof@gmail.com . We look forward to seeing everyone at the races!

