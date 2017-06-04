Zach Chappell Wins at Creek County
Creek County speedway
Sapulpa, OK
Saturday May 3, 2017
Champ Sprints
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps): 1. 4-Josh Tyre, [2]; 2. 5$-Danny Smith, [6]; 3. 87F-Brian McClelland, [5]; 4. 2E-Roy Entze II, [3]; 5. 22T-Frank Taft, [4]; 6. 42-Justin Dunn, [1]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps): 1. 222-Jaiden Hughes, [3]; 2. 53-Brett Wilson, [5]; 3. 2-Mickey Walker, [6]; 4. 13W-Grant Wresche, [4]; 5. 20E-James Esmond, [2]; 6. 22X-Matt Cash, [1]
Heat Race #3 (8 Laps): 1. 84-Alex DeCamp, [5]; 2. 55-Johnny Kent, [6]; 3. 50Z-Zach Chappell, [4]; 4. 17C-Cody Cole, [1]; 5. 11-Michael Tyre II, [3]; 6. 13$-Len Larkin, [2]
Heat Race #4 (8 Laps): 1. 17-Brent Bates, [4]; 2. 54-Will Scribner, [2]; 3. 28-Zach Alley, [5]; 4. 36-Jonathon Beason, [6]; 5. 777-Bailey Hughes, [3]; 6. 24-Ben Frey, [1]
B-Main (12 Laps): 1. 20E-James Esmond, [2]; 2. 777-Bailey Hughes, [4]; 3. 22T-Frank Taft, [1]; 4. 11-Michael Tyre II, [3]; 5. 24-Ben Frey, [8]; 6. 22X-Matt Cash, [6]; 7. 13$-Len Larkin, [7]; 8. 42-Justin Dunn, [5]
A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 50Z-Zach Chappell, ; 2. 84-Alex DeCamp, ; 3. 28-Zach Alley, ; 4. 5$-Danny Smith, ; 5. 55-Johnny Kent, ; 6. 17-Brent Bates, ; 7. 53-Brett Wilson, ; 8. 36-Jonathon Beason, ; 9. 87F-Brian McClelland, ; 10. 777-Bailey Hughes, ; 11. 2E-Roy Entze II, ; 12. 2-Mickey Walker, ; 13. 22T-Frank Taft, ; 14. 222-Jaiden Hughes, ; 15. 4-Josh Tyre, ; 16. 17C-Cody Cole, ; 17. 20E-James Esmond, ; 18. 13$-Len Larkin, ; 19. 13W-Grant Wresche, ; 20. 11-Michael Tyre II, ; 21. 54-Will Scribner,