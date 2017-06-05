81 Speedway Announces “Sprint Car/NCRA Maynia II!”

By David Smith Jr.

Park City, Kansas – June 21, 2017 – On the heels of an outstanding double-header weekend at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas, officials with the speedway have announced a repeat of the same race schedule for 2018. Highlighted will be “Sprint Car Maynia II” in which 93 sprint car teams representing four sprint car race series filled the pit area.

This past Memorial Day weekend Saturday night saw forth-three modified teams compete in race number two on the National Championship Racing Series presented by Precise Racing Products tour along with the series mod-lite and crate late model divisions.

Then on Sunday night, the NCRA 360-ci sprint car division kicked off their 2017 race season and were joined on the race card by the Oklahoma based Oil Capital Racing Series (OCRS) two barrel sprints and the United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS)/Sprint Series of Oklahoma (SSO) 305-ci sprint car series. Ninety-three sprint teams filled the pit area in front of a great crowd at the speedway.

The dates for the 2018 version will be announced and what has already been decided is a purse over $50,000 will be up for grabs that double-header weekend.

Keep viewed to the tracks official website www.race81speedway.com and their facebook page: Race 81 Speedway for more information as it becomes available.