Placerville Speedway Features Boosted Purse This Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Thompson’s New GMC Auto Center has added extra money into the purse this Saturday at Placerville Speedway! The Winged 360 Sprint Car A-main will pay $2000-to-win! The Ltd. Late Model feature will pay $650-to-win and the Pure Stock feature will pay $500-to-win!

The extra purse money is a perfect complement to Thompson’s Auto Fan Appreciation Day that will see a pit party from noon-4pm with music, hot dogs for fans, cars on display and drivers available for autographs! Grandstand tickets this Saturday will also be just $10 each for Adults, Seniors, Military & Juniors. Kids (6-11) will be $6 each and 5 & Under are FREE!

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

Since opening in 1965 the Placerville Speedway has been a favorite among fans throughout Northern California. Well known for its steep banks, distinctive red clay, loyal fan base and extremely close action, the track is located just 40-minutes up the hill from the capital city of Sacramento.

Join over 9000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2017 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on Twitter by following us https://twitter.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Please follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

The Placerville Speedway is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for 2017 sponsorship opportunities at the office.

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:



Saturday June 10: Thompson’s Auto Group Fan Appreciation Day: Thompson’s Auto Group Winged 360 Sprint Cars | Ltd. Late Models | Pure Stocks | Mini Trucks | NCDCA Dwarf Cars (pit party noon-4pm with music, cars on display and drivers available for autographs)

Saturday July 1: Thompson’s Auto Group Winged 360 Sprint Cars | Ltd. Late Models | Pure Stocks | BCRA Midgets

Tuesday July 4: Freedom Fireworks: Thompson’s Auto Group Winged 360 Sprint Cars | Ltd. Late Models | Pure Stocks | Mini Trucks