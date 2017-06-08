USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CARS RETURN TO ARIZONA SPEEDWAY

By Lance Jennings

JUNE 7, 2017… This Saturday, June 10th, the Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars will make their fourth of seven appearances at Arizona Speedway. Promoted by Jonah Trussel and located within San Tan Valley, Arizona’s ET Motopark, the eleventh point race will also feature IMCA Modifieds, Sport Mods, and Pure Stocks. The Front Gates will open at 5:00pm and Racing at the fast 3/8-mile oval will start at 7:30pm. For more event and ticket information, visit www.arizonaspeedway.net or call 480.926.6688.

NOTICE TO RACERS: The Schoenfeld 14272735-78 Muffler is MANDATORY for Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest competition at Arizona Speedway and Central Arizona Speedway. Failure to comply will be disqualified from the events.

To date, Arizona Speedway has held twenty-eight USAC SouthWest Sprint Car events. “The Magic Man” Mike Martin won the April 13, 2013 debut and R.J. Johnson leads all drivers with fifteen victories. In the previous three appearances, Steve Sussex claimed the March 18th and May 20th events, as Johnson won the April 29th show.

At press time, R.J. Johnson (Laveen, Arizona) leads the standings with a thirty point advantage. Piloting Bobby Martin’s #51 Martin Family Auto Museum / Pecon Builders Sherman, Johnson won the May 28th finale of the “Salute to Indy” at Canyon Speedway Park. The four-time champion has posted two feature wins, four heat race victories, two Beaver Stripes Passing Master Awards, one semi-main win, two hard charger awards, nine top-10 finishes, and 54 feature laps led. R.J. will be looking to extend his point lead by earning his forty-seventh series win.

“Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, Arizona) is second in the chase for the championship. Racing the Massey Motorsports’ #50 RSS Industries / Rod End Supply RSS, Davis led fifteen laps of the May 28th main event before finishing sixth. To date, the five-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion has two feature wins, three heat race victories, three Beaver Stripes Passing Master Awards, nine top-10 finishes, and 63 feature laps led on the season. “Chargin” Charles will have his sights on earning his seventeenth USAC SouthWest triumph.

Shon Deskins (Phoenix, Arizona) ranks third in the USAC SouthWest point chase. Driving his #20 Spike Chassis / Mesilla Valley Transportation entry, Deskins scored ninth at Canyon Speedway Park. As this writing goes to press, the veteran driver has posted nine top-10 finishes in the campaign. With one career USAC win, Shon will miss Saturday’s event to compete with NMMRA in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Nick Aiuto (Maricopa, Arizona) has climbed to fourth in the championship standings. Piloting his #27 Hughey & Phillips / Bob Bondurant Driving School Eagle, Aiuto placed fifteenth in the “Salute to Indy” finale. At press time, the veteran driver has three heat race victories, one Beaver Stripes Passing Master Award, and five top-10 finishes on the year. Nick will be looking to win his first USAC SouthWest main event this Saturday night.

“The Bull” Tye Mihocko (Peoria, Arizona) has risen to fifth in the point standings. Racing the family owned #5 Property Solutions by Dave Wilson / Futuristic Designs Spike, Mihocko led the first three laps before scoring third in the May 28th feature. To date, the young driver has one Beaver Stripes Passing Master Award and five top-10 finishes to his credit. “The Bull” will have his sights on his career USAC SouthWest victory at Arizona Speedway.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are “The Magic Man” Mike Martin, Stevie Sussex, Matt Lundy, Chris Bonneau, Michael Curtis, Andy Reinbold, Landon Cling, “The Real American” Matt Rossi, “The Radio Flyer” Bruce St. James, Brent Yarnal, Cody Sickles, Jeff Lowery, Brian Hosford, and more.

Arizona Speedway is located at 47800 N. Ironwood Road in San Tan Valley, just five minutes from Mesa, Arizona. To get to the track, exit Ironwood Drive on US 60, then head four miles south. Adult Tickets are $15, Senior Tickets are $12, Kids Tickets (11 & under) are FREE. For more event and ticket information, visit www.arizonaspeedway.net or call 480.926.6688.

For more information on the Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Series, visit www.southwestsprintcars.com, www.usacracing.com, or follow the series on Facebook.

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS:

2013-R.J. Johnson, 2014-R.J. Johnson, 2015-R.J. Johnson, 2016-R.J. Johnson.

2017 SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR WINS:

2-Ryan Bernal, 2-Charles Davis Jr., 2-R.J. Johnson, 2-Stevie Sussex, 1-Dave Darland, 1-Matt Rossi.

SAN TAN VALLEY SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR WINS:

15-R.J. Johnson, 5-Charles Davis Jr., 4-Stevie Sussex, 1-Brady Bacon, 1-Mike Martin, 1-Josh Pelkey, 1-Chris Windom.

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: