Schatz Fined, Lay Suspended with the World of Outlaws

The World of Outlaws announced two penalties on Thursday involving drivers Donny Schatz and Brian Lay.

The announcement released on the World of Outlaws website states the following:

Brian Lay, driver of the No. 45 Sprint Car violated section 2.5 of the World Racing Group Substance Abuse Policy per the 2017 World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Series Rule Book after neglecting to take a random drug test administered at Eldora Speedway.

Any tests conducted under the Policy will be considered “positive” under the following circumstances:

If any prohibited substance is detected in the specimen provided by the Participant.

A Participant fails or refuses to take a test pursuant to Section IV or otherwise engages in activity that prevents the collection of a specimen under the Policy.

A Participant attempts to substitute, dilute, mask or alter a specimen, attempts to impair the excretion of a prohibited substance in a specimen, or attempts to tamper with a test in any way (including, but not limited to, catheterization, specimen substitution and/or adulteration).

Participant failed to complete the testing procedure. Participant was informed that failure to complete the test would result in a First Offense penalty.

Upon being notified by the designated Administrator official (or officials) of a true positive test result for a WRG Participant, the WRG Officials shall inform that Participant of the positive result and the following sanctions shall apply.

First Offense: Participants will be withheld from competition for 90 days from the date of the test and fined $1000 (minus participant’s $200 purse winnings from Eldora). This suspension term may be reduced to 60 days with the completion of an alcohol or drug-education program. Reinstatement will be conditional on two negative tests over the final 14-day period of the suspension and payment of the fine (Note: a positive result on a re-test will count as a second offense).

Second Offense: Participants will be withheld from competition for 180 days from the date of the test and fined $2500. This suspension term may be reduced to 120 days with the completion of an enhanced alcohol or drug-education program. Reinstatement will be conditional on two negative tests over the final 14-day period of the suspension and payment of the fine (Note: a positive result on a re-test will count as a third offense).

World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series Penalty:

Donny Schatz, driver of the No. 15 World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car, has violated section 11.1-G of the 2017 World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series Rule Book.

11.1-G:

Any member that attempts to drive roughly and/or bumps another competitor unnecessarily will be subject to disqualification and/or fine and/or suspension and/or any other action deemed appropriate by World of Outlaws Officials and/or World Racing Group Supervisory Officials.

Schatz has been fined $500.