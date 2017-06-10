Netto Wins at Kings Speedway
Kings Speedway
Hanford, Ca
Friday June 9, 2017
Winged 360 Sprint Car Feature:
1. 3C – DJ Netto
2. 88V – Jace Vanderweerd
3. 83 – Kyle Hirst
4. 0 – Cory Eliason
5. 21X – Cole Macedo
6. 94 – Steven Tiner
7. 37 – Mitchell Faccinto
8. 10 – Mathew Moles
9. 5 – Collin Markle
10. 6C – Travis Coelho
11. 7 – Steven Kent
12. 0 – Bud Kaeding
13. 83JR – Giovanni Scelzi
14. 7Z – Zane Blanchard
15. 10X – Anthony Simone
16. 3 – Craig Stidham
17. 9S – Landon Hurst
18. 67 – Vaughn Schott
19. 44 – Ben Worth
20. 33 – Tucker Worth
21. 3K – Kaleb Montgomery
DNS. 5X – Cole Danell