Lindsey, Winebarger, Sundstrom and Tristin Thomas Hit Victory Lane

From Grays Harbor Raceway

ELMA, Wa. (June 10, 2017) — The fans were greeted with a great night of racing at Grays Harbor Raceway with the Wingless Sprint Series, Northwest Focus Midgets Series, Shipwreck Beads Modifieds and Outlaw Tuners. With a little rain shower earlier in the evening, the track was lighting quick on the 3/8 banked clay oval.

Wingless Sprint Series:

Forrest Grove, Ore driver Jake Gilman brought the field to the green flag during the 30 lap Wingless Sprint Series A-Main. It didn’t take long for Tacoma’s Jonathan Jorgenson to take the lead from Gilman. Tim Alberding of Salem, Ore sat in the third position, with Lindsay Barney of Portland, Ore in fourth. Jorgenson continued to pull away, as Gilman and Alberding battled for the second position. Alberding looked to the outside to try and make a pass on Gilman a handful of times but Gilman had more momentum on the low side of the raceway. Sherwood, Ore driver Rob Lindsey worked his way through getting by Barney and Alberding, setting his sights on Gilman for the second position, and taking over the spot looking to track down Jorgenson. Lap 22 saw the caution flag fly for the race leader Jorgenson as he spun to a stop in turn four giving the lead to Lindsey on the restart. Lindsey led Alberding, Gilman, Barney and Lance Hallmark of McMinnville, Ore to the green flag and quickly pulled away as Alberding and Gilman continued to battle for second. At the end of the feature Rob Lindsey picked up the win over Tim Alberding, Jake Gilman, Lindsay Barney and Lance Hallmark. Heat race winner earlier in the evening was Lindsey, with Jorgenson picking up the dash win. Lindsey also was fast time, and set a new track record.

Northwest Focus Midget Series:

24 Northwest Focus Midgets set the 25 A-Main with Nate Vaughn of Sedro Woolley taking the early lead over Lake Stevens driver Chance Crum. Vaughn looked strong until a lap 2 caution for Crum slowing to a stop in turn one slowed things up. Garrett Thomas of McCleary jumped into second on the restart bringing Burlington’s Tristin Thomas with him as well. Lap 4 saw Garrett Thomas take the lead from Vaughn out of turn two. Garrett Thomas had tough company as Tristin Thomas of Burlington was right on his back bumper. The battle for third turned into a three car battle between Vaughn, Shane Smith of Lynnwood, and Eric Turner of Lake Stevens. Vaughn and Smith raced side by side for position with Smith moving into third out of turn two. Lap traffic looked to be a factor for Garrett Thomas, as he maneuvered his way through. Tristin Thomas continued to chase him down looking to make a move for the lead. Tristin Thomas made a charge for the lead out of turn two, with slight contact, to take over the top spot. Garrett Thomas looked to stay right with him as they continued through the slower traffic. Garrett Thomas looked to make a few charges at the lead but at the end of the feature Tristin Thomas picked up the win. Garrett Thomas, Shane Smith, Nick Evans, and Nate Vaughn rounded out the top five. Heat race winners earlier in the evening were Vaughn, Garrett Thomas, and Michael Vollbrecht with Tristin Thomas picking up fast time.

Shipwreck Beads Modifieds:

A great field of Modifieds took to the 3/8 banked clay oval as Kenny Miller of Vancouver and Aberdeen’s Zack Simpson set the front row of the 25 lap A-Main. Miller took the early lead from Simpson as Tom Sweatman of Cosmopolis looked to move into second from Simpson. Corbett, Ore driver Collen Winebarger also moved by Simpson moving into the third spot. Sweatman wouldn’t let Miller get away as he looked to the inside out of turn two and took the lead early in the race. Winebarger also made a challenge for second at Miller taking the second spot and set his sights on Sweatman for the lead. Lap 7 saw the caution flag fly for Raymond’s Bill Rowe, facing the wrong direction in turn two. Winebarger looked strong on the restart giving Sweatman a challenge for the lead. Lap 8 saw Winebarger take over the top spot on the high side of the raceway. Grey Ferrando of Stayton, Ore looked to join in on the mix, moving into the top three and looking to chase down Sweatman for second as Winebarger slowly pulled away from the rest of the field. A late race caution by Olympia driver Tyson Blood, set up a 3 lap shootout to the end. Winebarger was strong on his restart, leaving Sweatman and Ferrando to battle for second. Winebarger picked up the win as Grey Ferrando, Tom Sweatman, Kyler Moore and Kenny Miller rounded out the top five. Heat race winners earlier in the evening were Winebarger, Sweatman and Steve Suckow. B-Main winner was Scott Miller.

Outlaw Tuners:

Tyler Sundstrom of Aberdeen led the field to the green flag with Dale Speas of Shelton looking to chase him down. Aberdeen driver Ryan Onasch looked to battle with Speas for second as Sundstrom pulled away from the field. A three car battle was the race to watch for second, as Shelton’s Joseph Palmer joined in on the mix. Onasch took over the second spot and slowly pulled away from Speas as Palmer saw a minor issue out of turn two, getting sideways and losing some momentum. Palmer had tough company as Cory Sweatman of Aberdeen and Josh Wharton of Tenino looked to chase him down for the fourth position. The caution flag flew on lap 7 for Onasch as he slowed in turn three. Sundstrom quickly pulled out front on the restart with Speas and Palmer looking to chase him down. Speas and Palmer battled for second until a late race caution bunched the field back up. Sundstrom looked to be the class of the field during the 15 lap main event picking up his first career win. Joseph Palmer, Dale Speas, Cory Sweatman and Jason Parmalee rounded out the top five. Sundstrom also picked up the heat race earlier in the evening making it a clean sweep for the young driver.

Grays Harbor Raceway will be back in action next Saturday night for the 360 Sprint Cars, Cut Rate Auto Parts Street Stocks and another round of the Washington Modified Tour. Gates will open at 5:30PM with racing beginning at 7PM.

Grays Harbor Raceway

June 10, 2017

Outlaw Tuners:

Heat Race:

1. 23 Tyler Sundstrom, 2. 7 Dale Speas, 3. 7x Joseph Palmer, 4. 3 Ryan Onasch, 5. 33X Jason Parmalee, 6. 11 Cory Sweatman, 7. 29 Matthew Anderson, 8. 55 Samantha Stevens, 9. 59 Josh Wharton, 10. 5 Jared Stevens

A-Main:

1. Sundstrom, 2. Palmer, 3. Speas, 4. Sweatman, 5. Parmalee, 6. Jared Steavens, 7. Anderson, 8. Wharton, 9. Onasch

Northwest Focus Midgets Series:

Fast Time:

9T Tristin Thomas

Heat 1:

1. N8 Nate Vaughn, 2. 29T Eric Turner, 3. 9T Tristin Thomas, 4. 44 Shane Smith, 5. 82 Greg Thornhill, 6. 9s Sawyer Lind, 7. 3 Wade Sprecklemeyer, 8. 21J Ryan Cully, 9. 11T Ray Stebbins

Heat 2:

1. 14 Garrett Thomas, 2. 24 Nick Evans, 3. 3H Hannah Lindquist, 4. 31 Shane Biles, 5. 8X Otto Jorgenson, 6. 39 David Mills, 7. 57A Brian Aune, 8. 13A Dana Geary

Heat 3:

1. 4 Michael Vollbrecht, 2. 83 Chance Crum, 3. 2J Jonathan Jorgenson, 4. 17 Chris Bullock, 5. 19 Thomas Walker, 6. 34s Lee St. Paul, 7. 2A Renee Angel, 8. 57 Hailey Bower

A-Main:

1. Tristin Thomas, 2. Garrett Thomas, 3. Smith, 4. Evans, 5. Vaughn, 6. Lindquist, 7. Turner, 8. Jonathan Jorgenson, 9. Crum, 10. Bullock, 11. Otto Jorgenson, 12. Cully, 13. St. Paul, 14. Biles, 15. Sprecklemeyer, 16. Lind, 17. Thornhill, 18. Angel, 19. Bower, 20. Mills, 21. Stebbins, 22. Vollbrecht, 23. Aune, 24. Walker

Wingless Sprint Series:

Fast Time:

23 Rob Lindsey

Dash:

1. 2J Jonathan Jorgenson, 2. 23 Rob Lindsey, 3. 52 Tim Alberding, 4. 8H Lance Hallmark

Heat Race:

1. 23 Rob Lindsey, 2. 52 Tim Alberding, 3. 2J Jonathan Jorgenson, 4. 15R Jake Gilman, 5. 57 Lindsay Barney, 6. 11X Chris Batalgia, 7. 50 Brad Rhodes, 8. 19 Terry Foster

A-Main:

1. Lindsey, 2. Alberding, 3. Gilman, 4. Barney, 5. Hallmark, 6. Batalgia, 7. Jorgenson, 8. Rhodes, 9. Foster

Shipwreck Beads Modifieds:

Heat 1:

1. S1 Collen Winebarger, 2. 44 Del Schnitzer, 3. 88 John Gamell, 4. 97 Tyson Blood, 5. 14K Kyler Moore, 6. 34 Jason Tole, 7. 86 Dave Howard, 8. 46 Dan Kinnaman

Heat 2:

1. 11 Tom Sweatman, 2. 12s Zack Simpson, 3. 45 Tiana Berkeley, 4. 28 Brian Harding, 5. V13 Grey Ferrando, 6. 26 Scott Miller, 7. 41 Tim Phillips, 8. 34 Gene Miller

Heat 3:

1. 37 Steve Suckow, 2. 57 Kenny Miller, 3. 6M Alan Muenchow, 4. 4R Bill Rowe, 5. 87 Tyler Walker, 6. AK47 Austin Kerrigan, 7. 47 Steve Signal, 8. #67

B-Main:

1. Scott Miller, 2. Kerrigan, 3. Tole, 4. Signal, 5. Phillips, 6. Gene Miller, 7. #67, 8. Kinnaman

A-Main:

1. Winebarger, 2. Ferrando, 3. Sweatman, 4. Moore, 5. Kenny Miller, 6. Kerrigan, 7. Harding, 8. Scott Miller, 9. Suckow, 10. Walker, 11. Gamell, 12. Berkeley, 13. Blood, 14. Simpson, 15. Tole, 16. Phillips, 17. Schnitzer, 18. Muenchow, 19. Rowe, 20. Signal