Waynesfield Raceway Park to utilize Wednesday rain date for Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket event

By Tyler Altmeyer

WAYNESFIELD, OH (June 19, 2017) – After being forced to cancel the originally scheduled program due to persistent showers and additional rain in the forecast, Waynesfield Raceway Park will now host the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions on Wednesday evening, June 21; round four of Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket. In addition, Nashville recording artist Polly Mae will be on hand to entertain fans during pauses in the program, as well as intermission. There will be no support class.

Waynesfield Raceway Park in Waynesfield will open pit gates at 3:00pm on Wednesday, June 21. Main admission gates will open at 5:00pm, with hot laps and racing to follow at 6:00pm and 7:00pm, respectively. Additional information, such as ticket pricing and seating, can be found online at www.waynesfieldmotorsportspark.com.

