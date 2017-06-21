National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Auction This Saturday at Skagit Dirt Cup!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, June 20, 2017 – National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Special Events Coordinator Mike Noftsger is headed to the Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup this weekend at Skagit Speedway in Alger, Washington. Mike is loaded with over fifty items from the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa, set for auction.

The live auction will take place on Saturday, June 24, at 1 p.m. in turn four at Skagit Speedway. The auction will run in conjunction with Fan Fest activities at the speedway from 1-4 p.m. including live music starting at 2 p.m.

Said Mike Noftsger today, “We can’t thank Steve Beitler and the folks at Skagit Speedway enough for their support of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum all year long, but especially during the Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup, when they are busiest. Our auction will feature many unique items including vintage official’s uniforms, autographed items, diecast models, and much more!”

Raffle tickets for the Australian Sprint Car Vacation can be purchased during the Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup weekend at the NSCHoF&M tent, by visiting the museum in Knoxville, Iowa, or by calling the non-profit museum at 1-800-874-4488! For more information on Skagit Speedway and the Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup, visit www.SkagitSpeedway.com! For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com!