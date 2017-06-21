Shaffer Maneuvers To Waynesfield Speedweek Win

Waynesfield,Oh. (6-21-17)-Tim Shaffer passed early leader, Aussie Sam Walsh and fought off a tricky ledge in turn four and a persistent Danny Dietrich who pulled even with Shaffer several times late in the race to claim the win at Waynesfield Raceway Park Wednesday night. Shaffer also contended with, and used, lapped traffic to his advantage. The All Star Circuit of Champions “Ohio Speedweek” race which was originally scheduled for Sunday but fell to rain, drew 43 cars and a healthy crowd. Chad Kemenah finished third with Cole Duncan and Parker Price Miller rounding out the top five.

A Main

1.Tim Shaffer, 2.Danny Dietrich, 3.Chad Kemenah, 4.Cole Duncan, 5.Parker Price Miller, 6.Carson Macedo, 7.Brady Bacon, 8.DJ Foos, 9.Sammy Walsh, 10.Lee Jacobs, 11.Caleb Armstrong, 12.Brandon Spithaler, 13.Cale Thomas, 14.Jared Horstman, 15.Chris Andrews, 16.Stuart Brubaker, 17.Max Stambaugh, 18.Andrew Palker, 19.Daniel Harding, 20.Trey Jacobs, 21.Jacob Wilson, 22.Ryan Smith, 23.Shawn Dancer, 24.Tyler Esh, 25.Brandon Matus, 26.Tanner Thorson