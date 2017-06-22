GLSS/NRA Ready For Doubleheader Michigan Weekend

The Great Lakes Super Sprints and NRA Sprint Invaders are prepared to take on I-96 Speedway near Lake Odessa Friday evening and Thunderbird Raceway near Muskegon on Saturday for an exciting weekend of winged sprint car racing.

In May, Ohio drivers led the charge with Jared Horstman, Kyle Sauder and Max Stambaugh sweeping the podium. Friday night Michigan drivers Dustin Daggett and Chase Ridenour among others with be battling to take the checkers on the fast 3/8ths mile.

Saturday the series will tackle the renovated Thunderbird Raceway which is a short trip northwest on I-96.