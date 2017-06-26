By Brian Liskai

Fremont, Ohio’s John Ivy held off a late race charge from Nate Dussel to claim his second win of the year in the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints. Ivy now has 54 career Fremont wins, placing him in a tie for fifth on the track’s all-time win list with hall-of-famer Herbie Robinson.

“The top was kind of rough there and I knew I had to stay up there. I saw Dussel and Rando (Steve) stick there nose under me and I figured I’d just stay on top and hopefully it would work out for me. I think the left rear tire was going down…she was slamming pretty hard. I have to thank Guy and Darren and my brother and Ron and everyone that’s been helping out on this deal. We’ve been struggling a little bit here. Hopefully this will help us turn the corner,” said Ivy beside his CN Construction Supplies; Ginnever Trucking; Sonny’s Machine & Welding; Kistler Racing Products; Rohr Lawn Care; Mr. Appliance; MRE; Sipes Oceola Garage; Dave Story Equipment; L&R Farms; S&S Racing: Kercher Engines; Linder’s Speed Equipment; Tiffany’s Furniture; Seagate Sandblasting; Keller Hardware; Johnson Hunting & Fishing backed #77i.

Fremont Speedway will play host to the Open Wheel Shoot-Out presented by Willie’s Sales and Service Saturday, July 1 featuring an all sprint car program. It will feature the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series presented by Ohio Logistics going for $3,000 to win; the Great Lakes Super Sprints/NRA Sprint Invaders 360 sprint battling for $2,000 to win; and the JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series presented by Engine Pro going for $1,000 to win.

For more information about Fremont Speedway go to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway.

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

Heat 1 – (8 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 19R-Steve Rando[3] ; 2. 8-Bobby CLark[1] ; 3. 12-Kyle Capodice[7] ; 4. 99-Alvin Roepke[2] ; 5. 5JR-Jimmy Mcgrath[8] ; 6. 09-Justin Adams[4] ; 7. 47-Matt Lucius[6] ; 8. 14-Luke Daughtery[5]

Heat 2 – (8 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 25-Jason Keckler[2] ; 2. 1-Nate Dussel[4] ; 3. 1W-Paul Weaver[6] ; 4. 4*-Tyler Street[5] ; 5. 94K-Kevin Mingus[1] ; 6. 36-Seth Schneider[8] ; 7. 11X-Jordan Ryan[3] ; 8. 22M-Dan McCarron[7]

Heat 3 – (8 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 66D-Chase Dunham[1] ; 2. 77I-John Ivy[3] ; 3. 2-Ricky Peterson[6] ; 4. 7M-Brandon Moore[4] ; 5. 10-Josh Harrison[5] ; 6. 75-Jerry Dahms[2] ; 7. 66-Jamie Miller[7]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 36-Seth Schneider[2] ; 2. 66-Jamie Miller[6] ; 3. 09-Justin Adams[1] ; 4. 22M-Dan McCarron[8] ; 5. 11X-Jordan Ryan[5] ; 6. 47-Matt Lucius[4] ; 7. 14-Luke Daughtery[7] ; 8. 75-Jerry Dahms[3]

A-Main 1 – (20 Laps)

1. 77I-John Ivy[2] ; 2. 1-Nate Dussel[5] ; 3. 19R-Steve Rando[3] ; 4. 7M-Brandon Moore[6] ; 5. 4*-Tyler Street[4] ; 6. 8-Bobby CLark[10] ; 7. 12-Kyle Capodice[7] ; 8. 99-Alvin Roepke[12] ; 9. 66D-Chase Dunham[8] ; 10. 22M-Dan McCarron[19] ; 11. 36-Seth Schneider[16] ; 12. 11X-Jordan Ryan[20] ; 13. 94K-Kevin Mingus[14] ; 14. 09-Justin Adams[18] ; 15. 10-Josh Harrison[15] ; 16. 2-Ricky Peterson[11] ; 17. 66-Jamie Miller[17] ; 18. 25-Jason Keckler[1] ; 19. 1W-Paul Weaver[9] ; 20. 5JR-Jimmy Mcgrath[13]

Hard Charger: 22m-Dan McCarron +9