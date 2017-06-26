Hamilton nips Taylor in UAW Kenyon Midget Speedrome thriller

By Eric Bunn

(Lebanon, IN) On Saturday night the stage was set at the Indianapolis Speedrome for a battle between 2016 UAW American Made Kenyon Midget Champion Dameron Taylor and 2017 Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW GM Champion Kyle Hamilton. The two drivers delivered the show a large crowd of enthusiastic fans expected.

Hamilton and Taylor started on the inside of rows two and three Hamilton passed early leader Tommy Kouns on lap nine while Taylor soon moved past Kouns and Clayton Gaines into second. Once clear of Gaines, Taylor set of in pursuit of Hamilton with the two drivers regularly lapping under Taylors old lap record, often within .005 of each other. On lap 12 Hamilton set a new speed mark for the UAW Kenyon cars at the Speedrome, a flying 11.928 lap.

Hamilton’s lead over Taylor looked like an accordion as they began lapping cars on lap 15. The second and final caution on lap 29 put Taylor on Hamilton’s bumper and turned the heat up on the race between the two.

The leaders began working through lapped cars again on lap 38. On lap 49 Taylor used a lapped car to get under Hamilton in turn 3. Hamilton slid back by Taylor in turn four with Taylor making a bold inside move to pass Hamilton again exiting turn four. The two cars split a lapped car coming to the finish with Hamilton going low and Taylor high. The photo finish showed Hamilton grabbing the win by a wheel.

Clayton Gaines had the third sport firmly in hand with Ryan Huggler and early leader Kouns coming home in 4th and 5th.

Following a mid-season week off, the UAW American Made Mel Kenyon Midget Series will return to action on the high banks of Anderson Speedway July 10.