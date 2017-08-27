R.J. Johnson Dominates at Perris

From USAC

PERRIS, Ca. (August 26, 2017) — R.J. Johnson of Laveen, Ariz. led all ut the first lap of Saturday night’s 30-lap AMSOIL USAC CRA Sprint race at Perris Auto Speedway on “California Racers Hall of Fame Night.” Austin Williams, Jake Swanson, Tommy Malcolm and Mike Spencer trailed at the checkered flag. Brody Roa finished seventh and moved into the series point lead as a result.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: August 26, 2017 – Perris, California – Perris Auto Speedway – “California Racers Hall of Fame Night”

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Jake Swanson, 92, Sertich-16.623; 2. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-16.639; 3. Mike Spencer, 4S, Gansen-16.809; 4. Ronnie Gardner, 12, Allen-16.981; 5. R.J. Johnson, 51, Martin-16.993; 6. Max Adams, 42, Cheney-17.110; 7. Logan Williams, 5, Jory-17.141; 8. Damion Gardner, 4, Alexander-17.142; 9. Austin Williams, 2, Jory-17.166; 10. Danny Faria Jr., 17V, Faria-17.279; 11. Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen-17.334; 12. Tommy Malcolm, 5X, Napier-17.350; 13. Bruce St. James, 7K, St. James-17.457; 14. Matt McCarthy, 28M, McCarthy-17.533; 15. Cody Williams, 44, Jory-17.596; 16. Verne Sweeney, 98V, Tracy-17.678; 17. Eddie Tafoya, 51T, Tafoya-17.775; 18. Randy Waitman, 90, Waitman-18.026; 19. Gary Marshall Jr., 72, Marshall-18.290; 20. Matt Stewart, 23, Bellegante-18.882; 21. Bobby Bender, 21, Bender-19.128; 22. Jeremy Ellertson, 98, Ellertson-NT.

JUNIOR KURTZ TROPHY DASH: 1. Roa, 2. Swanson, 3. Spencer, 4. R.Gardner. NT

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Faria, 2. Swanson, 3. R.Gardner, 4. L.Williams, 5. Sweeney, 6. Ellertson, 7. Marshall, 8. St. James. 3:02.64.

BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. D.Gardner, 2. Johnson, 3. Roa, 4. McCarthy, 5. Gansen, 6. Stewart, 7. Tafoya. NT

CIRCLE TRACK PERFORMANCE / KEIZER ALUMINUM WHEELS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. C.Williams, 2. A.Williams, 3. Spencer, 4. Adams, 5. Malcolm, 6. Waitman, 7. Bender. 2:57.98.

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. R.J. Johnson, 2. Austin Williams, 3. Jake Swanson, 4. Tommy Malcolm, 5. Mike Spencer, 6. Matt McCarthy, 7. Brody Roa, 8. Ronnie Gardner, 9. Chris Gansen, 10. Verne Sweeney, 11. Matt Stewart, 12. Gary Marshall Jr., 13. Max Adams, 14. Danny Faria Jr., 15. Damion Gardner, 16. Cody Williams, 17. Jeremy Ellertson, 18. Bobby Bender, 19. Randy Waitman, 20. Logan Williams, 21. Bruce St. James, 22. Eddie Tafoya. NT

———————–

**Tafoya flipped during the second heat. D.Gardner and Adams flipped during the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1 Adams, Laps 2-30 Johnson

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS / ROD END SUPPLY HARD CHARGER: Matt Stewart (20th to 11th)

NEW AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Roa-717, 2-D.Gardner-699, 3-Swanson-669, 4-Spencer-659, 5-A.Williams-603, 6-C.Williams-501, 7-L.Williams-451, 8-Adams-435, 9-Gansen-418, 10-McCarthy-375.

NEXT AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR RACES: September 2 & 3 – Calistoga (CA) Speedway – “10th Annual Louie Vermeil Classic” – “California Sprint Week”