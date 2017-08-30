Angell Park season finale Sunday Sept. 3

By Bryan Gapinski

Sun Prairie, Wis., Aug. 30—

The “Kevin Doty Classic” will also feature the Wisconsin Wingeless Sprint Series, Badger 600 Micro Series presented by My Race Pass, and the Vintage Modifed Series. Grandstand gates open at 4:30 pm, with practice beginning at 6:00 pm, racing to follow. A driver/fan meet and greet with Badger drivers will start at 4:30 pm at the Badger souvenir trailer.

Robbie Ray holds a comfortable 124-point lead over four-time series champion Scott Hatton heading into the event, with 208 points possible in the final two midget events of the season. The season finale for the midgets will be the 7th annual “Bill Waite Jr. Memorial Classic” Sunday September 24 at LaSalle (Ill.) Speedway.

Defending Badger Micro 600 Champion Tory Strauss holds a 16-point lead over two-time champion Chad Bogar entering the event. Jack Vanderboom is in third place only 36-points out of the lead. The season finale for the micros will be Saturday Sept. 9 at the Plymouth(Wis.) Dirt Track.