Port Royal Set For Huge Sept. 8 & 9 Tuscarora 50 Weekend

By Shawn Brouse



Friday’s show will feature the make-up Butch Renninger Memorial 33 for super late models along with the conclusion of the 2017 Moon Shine Camo Late Model Challenge Series at the speedway.

The Renninger Memorial Moon Shine Camo super late model event on Friday, September 8 will now go 33-laps in distance, paying $3,300 to win and $300 to start.

Passing points from the heat races will be used to align the Renninger 33 main event.

All Renninger Memorial contingency cash and prizes including lap moneys and heat payouts that were slated for the Renninger race on September 2 will now be posted and paid out in the September 8 racing program.

And of course, the Moon Shine Camo Rt. 35 Late Model Challenge Series champion will be crowned as will the 2017 Port Royal track champion.

Currently, Mike Lupfer leads the Port Royal River Valley Builders super late point standings over Andy Haus while Coleby Frye leads the Moon Shine Camo Challenge Series points over Chad Hollenbeck and Jeff Rine.

Also on the Friday fair program will be the Night Before The 50 All Star Circuit of Champions Sprints in a 30-lap, $5,000 to win event.

The event will be the precursor to Saturday’s 50th annual Tuscarora 50 paying $50,000 to win out of a total $105,000 one-day sprint car purse.

Racing both nights begins at 7 pm with gates for the Saturday Tuscarora opening at 3 pm and Friday gates opening at 4 pm.

Saturday’s race and purse will be a never before seen type of event at Port Royal Speedway and the Juniata County fair as it offers the biggest race and purse in the oval and fair’s history.

The 50th annual Tuscarora 50 for the All Stars and Pennsylvania Posse sprints will find a star studded field of locals and national invaders vying for the prestigious laurels.

The race pays $900 just to start and will crown the 2017 Port Royal Weikert’s Livestock 410 sprint car track champion.

Lance Dewease is the defending Tuscarora 50 champion, having scored an unprecedented fifth win in the event last season.

Also on the Saturday card will be the 355-econo late models vying in the make-up Butch Renninger Memorial paying $1,333 to win.

All posted contingency cash and prizes for the original econo late Renninger Memorial on September 2 will be up for grabs.

The $50,000 to win, $50th annual Tuscarora 50 sanctioned by the All Star Circuit of Champions Sprints boasts a purse of nearly $100,000 and is being presented by: Aumiller & Associates Retirement Specialists, Milroy; Mike Cleck Paving & Sealcoating, Mifflintown; J & S Fabrication, Grantville; Weikert’s Livestock, Fairfield; Packer’s Concessions, Centre Hall; Slivinski Law Offices, Selinsgrove and Middleburg; Ramsey’s Car Washes & Garage, Mifflintown; Hamilton Motorsports, Hoseheads.com website, Pennian Bank, Trone Outdoor Advertising, Mr. Terry Ritzman and Mr. Tedd Reitz.