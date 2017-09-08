Format and Purse Details for 7th Annual Hockett/McMillin Memorial Released

By Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (September 6, 2017)

Expanding to three days in 2016, the field of 68 drivers from 14 states and two countries took part in the three-day affair at Lucas Oil Speedway with Oklahoma’s Wayne Johnson winning a thriller over Sammy Swindell.

For the 2017 edition, the format will again see drivers racing all three days with a couple small changes. Where the 2016 edition saw a complete start over on Saturday with only the top-eight in event points locked in, Thursday and Friday’s event points will now count for Last Chance Qualifiers on Saturday with the top-two from each going to make up rows five through eight in the A-Feature. Event points will also put more emphasis on the A-Mains each night.

“Last year showed us a couple places where we could improve the format. We listened to several teams and came up with what we felt was going to be best for everyone. Letting the qualifying nights set the Last Chance Qualifiers was the biggest thing because it makes it too easy for someone to show up on the final night and bypass everyone who had raced hard for two nights,” said ASCS National Director, Matt Ward. “Beyond that, it’s just small changes to make the event as fair as possible for everyone who is planning on taking part.”

The Hockett/McMillin Memorial is again co-sanctioned with the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps and serves as the season finale for the regional tour. The POWRi WAR Sprint Cars will also be in action all three nights.

The 7th annual Hockett/McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo. takes place September 21-23, 2017. Tickets are on sale at http://www.lucasoilspeedway.com.

The Format:

All drivers will compete on both qualifying nights as combined points from Heat Races, Qualifiers, B-Mains, and A-Mains will set the lineup for Top 8 on Saturday night. Any tie in points will be broken by Friday’s passing point totals. ASCS Format will be utilized with draw in for Heat Race starting position and passing points to determine drivers who advance to Qualifiers and B-Mains.

54 cars or less: Top 30 in Passing Points from Heat Races will move into 3 Qualifiers. Remainder will fall to the tail of the night’s “B” Features. Top 18 will be inverted with the highest point earner from Heat Races starting sixth in the first Qualifier. Qualifiers will be 8 laps each. Passing Points will be utilized with the driver’s total points combined with their Heat Race total. The top 16 in combined Passing Points will advance to the A-Feature. Drivers will not redraw for their starting position. Lineup is straight up by the combined Passing Point total. The remainder will fall into B-Features. Number of B-Features is dependent upon the number of cars. 40-50 cars means remaining drivers will drop into two “B” Features. 51-60 will drop into three “B” Features. Lineup will be done by passing point totals with 17th going to the pole of the first “B” Feature, 18th to the pole of the second “B” Feature, etc.

55 cars or more: Top 40 in Passing Points from Heat Races will move into 4 Qualifiers. Remainder will fall to the tail of the night’s “B” Features. Top 24 will be inverted with the highest point earner from Heat Races starting sixth in the first Qualifier. Qualifiers will be 8 laps each. Passing Points will be utilized with the driver’s total points combined with their Heat Race total. The top 16 in combined Passing Points will advance to the A-Feature. Drivers will not redraw for their starting position. Lineup is straight up by the combined Passing Point total. The remainder will fall into B-Features. Number of B-Features is dependent upon the number of cars. 40-50 cars means remaining drivers will drop into two “B” Features. 51-60 will drop into three “B” Features. Lineup will be done by passing point totals with 17th going to the pole of the first “B” Feature, 18th to the pole of the second “B” Feature, etc.

If one B is needed, the top 6 drivers will advance to the A-Feature. If two B’s, then the top three, if three B’s, then the top two.

Following the completion of Friday’s program, event points will be totaled with the Top 8 locked in, straight up, into Saturday’s A-Feature. All other drivers will be lined up into 4 Last Chance Qualifiers on Saturday. Lineup will be staggered by points (9th to the pole of LCQ 1, 10 to the pole of LCQ 2, etc). Top 2 finishes in each LCQ will advance to the A-Feature. Winners of LCQ 1 starts 9th, winner of LCQ 2 will start 10th, and so on.

Remainder of the field will fall into twin B-Main, straight up by their finish. Top three from each B-Main will advance to the A-Feature.

Thursday and Friday Race Points will follow the following scale:

Heat Race:

25

22

19

16

15

14

13

12

11

10

Qualifiers:

25

22

19

16

15

14

13

12

11

10

B-Feature: Based on number of B-Features. Starting with the first non-transfer:

87

86

85

84

83

82

81

80

79

78

A-Feature: Based on ASCS points structure for standard A-Mains:

150

142

135

130

125

122

119

116

113

110

108

106

104

102

100

98

96

94

92

90

89

88

**ASCS National Driver Point, Regional Attendance, and Promoter’s Provisionals will be allowed, but will not award event points for the A-Feature. Points will be calculated from the position earned prior to the Provisional.

Purse structure for each night is as follows:

Thursday and Friday:

A-Feature: 1. $3.000; 2. $1,500; 3. $1,100; 4. $1,000; 5. $800 6. $700; 7. $600; 8. $500; 9. $475; 10. $450; 11. $425; 12. $400 13. $400; 14. $400; 15. $400; 16. $400; 17. $400; 18. $400; 19. $400; 20. $400; 21. $400; 22. $400;

Any non-transferring driver will be paid $150.

Saturday:

A-Feature: 1. $10,000; 2. $5,000; 3. $2,500; 4. $1,500; 5. $1,250; 6. $1,150; 7. $1,100; 8. $1,000; 9. $900; 10. $800; 11. $700; 12. $600; 13. $550; 14. $525; 15. $500; 16. $475; 17. $450; 18. $425; 19. $400; 20. $400; 21. $400; 22. $400;

Any non-transferring driver will be paid $150.

Lucas Oil Speedway:

Address: 700 E. Hwy. 54 Wheatland, MO 65779

Phone: (417) 282-5984

Email: webmaster@lucasoilspeedway.com

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/LucasOilSpeedway/

Ticket Prices and Times:

September 21, 2017: Gates open at 4pm, Hot Laps at 5:45pm, Racing at 6:35pm

Adults (16 and up) $20

Seniors (62 and up)/Military $17

Youth (6 to 15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family Pass $40

Pit Pass $35

3-Day Pit Pass-$100

Camping

Reserved with Electric and Water- $35/Night (Limited Availability)

Reserved Dry Spots- $20/Night (Limited Availability)

Dry Camping- $10/Night

September 22, 2017: Gates open at 4pm, Hot Laps at 5:45pm, Racing at 6:35pm

Adults (16 and up) $20

Seniors (62 and up)/Military $17

Youth (6 to 15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family Pass $40

Pit Pass $35

3-Day Pit Pass-$100

Camping

Reserved with Electric and Water- $35/Night (Limited Availability)

Reserved Dry Spots- $20/Night (Limited Availability)

Dry Camping- $10/Night

September 23, 2017: Gates open at 4pm, Hot Laps at 5:45pm, Racing at 6:35pm

Adults (16 and up) $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military $22

Youth (6 to 15) $10

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family Pass $50

Pit Pass $40

Camping

Reserved with Electric and Water- $35/Night (Limited Availability)

Reserved Dry Spots- $20/Night (Limited Availability)

Dry Camping- $10/Night