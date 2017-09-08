Nor-Cal Posse Shootout coming to Placerville September 21-23

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – September 7, 2017…

With the date closing in the office of Russell Motorsports Inc. has officially announced the event purse for the three-night spectacle that is just a couple weeks away.

Thursday September 21 features an injected Wingless 360 Sprint Car and C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour event to help kick things off. The Wingless 360 feature will pay $2,000-to-win, $1,500 for second and $1,200 for third.

The C&H Hunt Tour will be racing for the usual $1,200-to-win purse, during what will be the penultimate event of the season for the series. Intents Racing is also sponsoring gold coins to be handed out to the top three in the spec sprint feature Thursday. The winner will receive a one-ounce coin, second will receive a half-ounce coin and third place a quarter-ounce coin.

On Friday and Saturday September 22 and 23 the Winged 360 Sprint Cars will take center stage. The opening preliminary night will award $3,000-to-win, $2,500 for second, $2,000 for third and a guaranteed $300-to-start the A-main. Saturday’s finale will pay a solid $7,000-to-win, $5,000 for second, $3,000 for third and a minimum of $500-to-start the A-main.

The weekend format will be announced soon and is expected to feature a unique twist, which is certain to create action each time cars hit the track. Also competing both nights will be the BCRA Midget Lites.

Camping reservations for the Nor-Cal Posse Shootout can be made by calling the El Dorado County Fairgrounds at (530) 621-5860.

Adult tickets on Thursday September 21 will cost $15, while seniors 62 plus, military and juniors 12-17 will be $13, children 6-11 are $6, five and under are free!

Adult tickets on Friday September 22 will cost $20, while seniors 62 plus, military and juniors 12-17 will be $15, children 6-11 are $6, five and under are free!

Adult tickets on Saturday September 23 will cost $22, while seniors 62 plus, military and juniors 12-17 will be $18, children 6-11 are $6, five and under are free!

The pit gate will open at 2pm, with the front grandstand gate opening at 3pm each night. Ticket sales will begin at 3pm.

Prior to the Nor-Cal Posse Shootout the Placerville Speedway will host championship night for the Red Hawk Casino weekly series on Saturday September 16. The Thompson’s Auto Group Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks, NCDCA Dwarf Cars and Vintage Hard Tops will all be on hand during the night. The evening will also double as the Bryan Carnett Memorial, with extra money on the line for the Ltd. Late Models and Pure Stocks.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667.

Since opening in 1965 the Placerville Speedway has been a favorite among fans throughout Northern California. Well known for its steep banks, distinctive red clay, loyal fan base and extremely close action, the track is located just 40-minutes up the hill from the capital city of Sacramento.

