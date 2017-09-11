Howard Moore Prevails In ASCS Regional Showdown At I-30 Speedway

By Bryan Hulbert

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (September 9, 2017) Chasing the lead for the first 19 laps, to top the ASCS regional showdown between the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products and the ASCS Mid-South Region.

Taking the green from the third starting spot, Moore looked on as Alex Sewell and Charlie Louden battled for the point with the ‘X’ machine of Louden getting the advantage. Fighting the car after the nose wing fell flat on the No. 8, the damaged airfoil allowed Moore to hunt down the runner-up spot on Lap 10.

Making up ground on the ‘X’ as the leader weaved through traffic, Charlie was able to keep Howard about a half straightaway behind, but as Lap 20 began, the ‘X’ rolled to a stop off the exit of the second turn.

Green with six laps to go, Howard Moore had the advantage of a slower car between himself and Seth Bergman. Unable to clear the No. 31 of Justin Webb, one final caution with three laps to go was still not enough as Howard Moore picked up the win. Crossing up slide jobs throughout the final three laps, Andy McElhannon edged Seth Bergman for the runner-up spot.

Charging from 15th, Derek Hagar raced to fourth with Alex Sewell salvaging a fifth place finish.

Johnny Herrera was sixth from the 11th starting spot with Kade Morgan seventh. Matt Covington from 16th finished eighth with Marshall Skinner following from the 28th starting spot. Jeremy Middleton made up the top-ten.

The ASCS Mid-South Region races again on Sunday, September 10 at Diamond Park Speedway in Murfreesboro, Ark. For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the seven regional tours that make up the over 150 races across the ASCS Nation in 2017, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com.

Race Results:

ASCS Mid-South / ASCS Red River

I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, Ark.

Saturday, September 9, 2017

Car Count: 29

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 8-Alex Sewell, [2]; 2. X-Charlie Louden, [1]; 3. 3-A.G. Rains, [4]; 4. 95-Matt Covington, [3]; 5. 88-Tim Crawley, [8]; 6. 23B-Brian Bell, [7]; 7. D6-Cody Gardner, [5]; 8. 52-Blake Hahn, [6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 15J-Jeremy Middleton, [5]; 2. 31-Justin Webb, [3]; 3. 12T-Joe Young, [2]; 4. 4-Tommy Snellgrove, [6]; 5. 21-Kevin Hinkle, [1]; 6. 44-Jared Sewell, [4]; 7. 7M-Chance Morton, [7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 42-Andy McElhannon, [1]; 2. 8M-Kade Morton, [2]; 3. 23-Seth Bergman, [3]; 4. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [6]; 5. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [4]; 6. 26-Marshall Skinner, [5]; 7. 38-Rick Pringle, [7]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 40-Howard Moore, [3]; 2. 2H-Wally Henson, [5]; 3. 32M-Adam Miller, [1]; 4. 32X-Robert Richardson, [6]; 5. 21B-Zach Pringle, [2]; 6. 43-Matthew Bauldwin, [4]; 7. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth, [7]

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [4]; 2. 95-Matt Covington, [3]; 3. D6-Cody Gardner, [14]; 4. 26-Marshall Skinner, [8]; 5. 43-Matthew Bauldwin, [10]; 6. 23B-Brian Bell, [5]; 7. 12T-Joe Young, [1]; 8. 52-Blake Hahn, [15]; 9. 38-Rick Pringle, [12]; 10. 21B-Zach Pringle, [6]; 11. 32M-Adam Miller, [2]; 12. 21-Kevin Hinkle, [7]; 13. 44-Jared Sewell, [9]; 14. 7M-Chance Morton, [11]; 15. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth, [13]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 40-Howard Moore, [3]; 2. 42-Andy McElhannon, [6]; 3. 23-Seth Bergman, [14]; 4. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [15]; 5. 8-Alex Sewell, [1]; 6. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [11]; 7. 8M-Kade Morton, [5]; 8. 95-Matt Covington, [16]; 9. 26-Marshall Skinner, [18]; 10. 15J-Jeremy Middleton, [4]; 11. D6-Cody Gardner, [17]; 12. 3-A.G. Rains, [9]; 13. 88-Tim Crawley, [13]; 14. 23B-Brian Bell, [20]; 15. 2H-Wally Henson, [7]; 16. 31-Justin Webb, [8]; 17. 4-Tommy Snellgrove, [10]; 18. 43-Matthew Bauldwin, [19]; 19. 32X-Robert Richardson, [12]; 20. X-Charlie Louden, [2]