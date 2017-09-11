Jackson Motorplex Awarding More Than $170,000 to Eligible 410 Sprint Car Teams

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (Sept. 11, 2017) –

Mark Dobmeier netted $10,000 for winning the track championship and he will be awarded a total of $26,800, which includes the points fund money, bonus money in the loyalty travel program and race winnings.

Brooke Tatnell, who earned $8,000 for finishing second in the championship standings, will receive a total of $22,100 for points fund money, bonus money via the loyalty travel program and race winnings.

Third-place finisher Tim Kaeding garnered $5,000 in points fund money as part of his $18,075 earned at Jackson Motorplex this season.

Matt Juhl ($14,650 total money for points fund, loyalty travel program and race winnings), Lynton Jeffrey ($13,225), Skylar Prochaska ($10,375), Kerry Madsen ($23,300) and Scott Winters ($10,150) each scored more than $10,000. Travis Whitney ($8,350), Matt Wasmund ($7,250), Tasker Phillips ($9,465), Kaley Gharst ($7,360) and Ian Madsen ($9,375) also garnered a nice amount.

The totals do not include the AGCO Jackson Nationals held in June.

Race teams needed to compete in at least 75 percent of the 410 Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Store events to be eligible for the points fund and/or loyalty travel program.

Stay tuned for information about the 2018 points fund and loyalty travel program, which will be revealed during the offseason.

