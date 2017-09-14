BEST WESTERN CAIRN CROFT PRESENTS TRAVIS RUTZ LONG TOW AWARD AT CANADIAN SPRINT CAR NATIONALS

by Tommy Goudge

(September 13, 2017) – Ohsweken, Ontario –

The Travis Rutz Long Tow Award presented by Best Western Cairn Croft Hotel includes a $250 CAD cash prize for the team which travels the furthest distance to compete in the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals. The award is named for Travis Rutz, who traveled more than 4,200 kilometres with his team from their Langley, British Columbia home to race in the 2009 Canadian Sprint Car Nationals. Travis’ promising career was cut short a week after he arrived in Ohsweken for the first time, as he suffered a severe brain injury in a Sprint Car crash at Terre Haute, Indiana. Although just 21 years old at the time of the crash, Travis’ resume already included a pair of wins in the Gold Cup – western Canada’s most prestigious Sprint Car race – at Edmonton’s Castrol Raceway, and 19 A-Feature wins at Skagit Speedway in Alger, Washington.

Many other cash prizes will also be available, pushing the total purse for the Saturday, September 16 event over $70,000. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements coming soon regarding Canada’s largest short track event!

TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW!

Tickets and campsite reservations are available NOW for the 2017 CSCN weekend coming up on September 15 and September 16. Call 519-717-0023 or visit www.OhswekenSpeedway.com for more information on ticket sales and campsite reservations.

The 2017 Canadian Sprint Car Nationals weekend will kick off with a Test & Tune session on Thursday, September 14, while racing will commence Friday, September 15 with the Burger Barn Night Before the Nationals, and finish with the 13th annual Arrow Express Canadian Sprint Car Nationals on Saturday, September 16.

The 13th annual Arrow Express Canadian Sprint Car Nationals will again pay $12,000 USD-to-win and $1,000 USD-to-start the 35 lap A-Feature, along with several other cash awards. The entry list currently stands at 60 cars, with more expected this week. Many CSCN entrants will represent one of the six official affiliate sanctions for the event, including the Ohsweken Speedway 360 Sprint Car division, the Southern Ontario Sprints tour, Patriot Sprint Tour, Empire Super Sprints, National Racing Alliance Sprint Invaders, and Great Lakes Super Sprints. The Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars will be the support division for the 360 Sprint Cars on Saturday, September 16.

This year’s Burger Barn Night Before the Nationals again includes a pair of 15 lap A-Features for the 360 Sprint Cars, plus the Dave McLeod Memorial Shootout, Kevin Ward, Jr. Young Stars Challenge, and the Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, HRW Automotive Mini Stocks, and Gale’s Auto Aftermarket Bombers. Both of the Twin 15 A-Feature winners on Friday will be guaranteed a starting spot in the Saturday night Canadian Sprint Car Nationals A-Feature.

The Dave McLeod Memorial Shootout will feature top drivers from each of the six CSCN affiliate sanctions. The youngest drivers signed in for competition on the Night Before the Nationals will make up the 13 car starting field for the 13 lap Kevin Ward, Jr. “Young Stars Challenge”.

CSCN ENTRY INFO

Entries continue to be accepted for the 2017 Canadian Sprint Car Nationals. Teams are encouraged to save time by submitting entry information online at the following link: http://ohswekenspeedway.ca/?page_id=5093

BORDER CROSSING

Teams traveling to Ohsweken from outside Canada are encouraged to click on the following link – http://www.ohswekenspeedway.ca/BorderForm.pdf – to view and print documents which will help you in the international border crossing process.

CSCN HISTORY

The Canadian Sprint Car Nationals has been the annual season-closing event at Ohsweken Speedway since 2005, and brings together drivers and teams from several affiliated sanctioning organizations in the area, plus teams and drivers from all over North America and beyond. The event has drawn an average of 70 entries for the 12 previous editions, with a total of 249 different drivers from 16 American states, five Canadian provinces, Australia, and New Zealand taking part.

PAST CSCN WINNERS:

2005 – Kenny Jacobs, Holmesville OH USA

2006 – Steve Poirier, Saint-Mathieu-de-Beloeil QC Canada

2007 – Steve Poirier, Saint-Mathieu-de-Beloeil QC Canada

2008 – Wayne Johnson, Mustang OK USA

2009 – Shane Stewart, Bixby OK USA

2010 – Shane Stewart, Bixby OK USA

2011 – Sam Hafertepe, Jr., Sunnyvale TX USA

2012 – Steve Poirier, Saint-Mathieu-de-Beloeil QC Canada

2013 – Shane Stewart, Bixby OK USA

2014 – Jessica Zemken, Sprakers NY USA

2015 – Bryan Howland, Auburn NY USA

2016 – Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo IN USA

About Ohsweken Speedway: Founded in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex which includes a 3/8 (0.375) mile clay oval track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday night racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, Mini Stocks, and Bombers, while the season finishes each year with the annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals. Ohsweken Speedway also hosts weekly Micro Sprint racing on Thursday nights, and has been a yearly stop on the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series schedule since 2007.

