BAUGH EMERGES WITH SPOON RIVER 25-LAP VICTORY

From USAC

Canton, IL…….. He trailed Adam Taylor and Dillon Morley for the first 20 laps as those two battled back and forth for the lead. Tyson Hart finished second ahead of Morley, Brent Burrows and Robby McQuinn. Taylor was sixth.

USAC SPEED2 DEERY BROTHERS IMRA MIDGET RACE RESULTS: September 16, 2017 – Canton, Illinois – Spoon River Speedway

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Andy Baugh (#6B Baugh), 2. Broc Hunnell (#F5 Hunnell), 3. Brent Burrows (#51 Myers), 4. Jake Sollenberger (#5 Utsinger), 5. Jeff Mallonee (#31 Mallonee) 6. Chase McDermand (#40 McDermand). NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Tyson Hart (#69 Trone), 2. Dillon Morley (#69x Morley), 3. Adam Taylor (#7T Taylor), 4. Robby McQuinn (#09 McQuinn), 5. Daltyn England (#19E England). NT

FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Andy Baugh, 2. Tyson Hart, 3. Dillon Morley, 4. Brent Burrrows, 5. Robby McQuinn, 6. Adam Taylor, 7. Chase McDermand, 8. Jacob Sollenberger, 9. Broc Hunnell, 10. John Springer, 11. Jeff Mallonee, 12. Daltyn England, 13. Tracy Hull, 14. Mitchell Davis (#7x Mahan). NT

—————————-

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-3 Taylor, Lap 4 Morley, Laps 5-8 Taylor, Laps 9-20 Morley, Laps 21-25 Baugh.

NEW SPEED2 USAC DEERY BROTHERS IMRA MIDGET POINTS: 1-

NEXT SPEED2 USAC DEERY BROTHERS IMRA MIDGET RACE: September 23 – Canton, IL – Spoon River Speedway