Format announced for Winged Sprint Car portion of the Nor-Cal Posse Shootout

The event will feature a cumulative points format leading up to Saturday’s A-main that will be certain to create action each time cars hit the speedway.

FRIDAY:

$3,000-to-win and $300 minimum to start the A feature.

Using a qualifying format 100 points for quick time and 1 point drop per-position.

Top 48 cars from qualifying make heats – 16 car invert (top 4 qualifiers inverted in each heat), 50 points to winner and 3 point drop per position

Top 8 in total points after heats make the Posse Pole Shuffle.

In the event of a tie, the position will be awarded to the highest qualifier.

Finishing order of Posse Pole Shuffle lines up first 4 rows of A-Main.

Posse Pole Shuffle will consist of 2 cars on the track (at opposite ends) racing against the clock. Starting with the 7th & 8th place cars based on number drawn.

The car with the fastest time out of 2 laps, advances to next round of the shuffle.

All other mains are lined up by points.

Top 4 finishers in the A Main are locked into Saturday Night.

SATURDAY

$7,000-to-win and $500 minimum to start the A feature.

Points from Friday will determine Saturday heat race starting positions. Each car will run 2 heats. First heat starting positions are determined by Friday night points.

The second heat is fully inverted from the 1st starting grid. Points accumulated from both heats are added to Friday night’s total to determine main event lineups.

In the event of a tie, the position will be awarded to the highest qualifier from Friday.

Top 4 in overall points after heats are sent to the Posse Pole Shuffle with the 4 locked in cars from Friday Night.

Posse Pole Shuffle will consist of 2 cars on the track (at opposite ends) racing against the clock. Starting with the 7th & 8th place cars based on number drawn. The car with the fastest time out of 2 laps, advances to next round of the shuffle.

Finish of the shuffle sets the first eight starting spots in the feature. Remaining positions lined up by points.

Brad Sweet Racing has offered up $500 to the fast time qualifier on Friday night, while Kevin and Kim Urton have put up $200 for the hard charger award on Friday and $300 to the hard charger on Saturday. If anyone would like to add to either award or put up money elsewhere simply email office@placervillespeedway.com

Keeping with the event theme immediately following Friday’s races an after party will take place in the Forni Building located on the fairgrounds. Live music will be presented by the band Random Strangers, with tacos and beer available for sale inside. Corn Hole boards will also be available for those to play inside the building. All fans and racers are encouraged to come hang out and have a good time to commemorate the inaugural running of the Nor-Cal Posse Shootout presented by Autism Awareness.

Camping reservations for the weekend can be made by calling the El Dorado County Fairgrounds at (530) 621-5860.

Adult tickets on Thursday September 21 will cost $15, while seniors 62 plus, military and juniors 12-17 will be $13, children 6-11 are $6, five and under are free!

Adult tickets on Friday September 22 will cost $20, while seniors 62 plus, military and juniors 12-17 will be $15, children 6-11 are $6, five and under are free!

Adult tickets on Saturday September 23 will cost $22, while seniors 62 plus, military and juniors 12-17 will be $18, children 6-11 are $6, five and under are free!

The pit gate will open at 2pm, with the front grandstand gate opening at 3pm each night. Ticket sales will also begin at 3pm. A happy hour will be offered from 4pm-6pm in the grandstands featuring discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer stand.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com