Brady Bacon Scores First All Star Victory at the 4-Crown

From Bill Wright

September 26, 2017 – Brady Bacon had another outstanding weekend at the Four Crown Nationals at Eldora Speedway near Rossburg, Ohio Saturday. Again competing in all four classes, Brady pulled off his first ever win with the All Star Circuit of Champions aboard the Bacon/Marshall Motorsports #99. In USAC competition he ran second in the Dooling/Hayward #63 sprint car, third in the Frank Manafort Racing #76M midget, and fifth in Fred Gormly’s RPM Racing #199 Silver Crown car. This weekend will find the Broken Arrow, Oklahoma driver aboard the #63 at Lawrenceburg Speedway in Indiana for the $10,000 Fall Classic.

On Friday the World of Outlaws were at Eldora. “We’ve been good as of late in the wing car and we’re getting better,” says Brady. “Friday, we didn’t qualify well (16th quick), but we passed some cars in the heat, going from eighth to fifth. I heard something that sounded like it was going to break, so I pulled in to see if we could find it. We couldn’t find anything, but we think it was a birdcage bearing going out. We could have probably raced, but at the time, I didn’t want to chance it starting 20th.”

Saturday is always a trial for someone pulling quadruple duty! “It was a pretty long day,” says Brady. “It was a typical dry Eldora track. The sun was shining and it was hotter than usual in September. It wasn’t dusty, so that was nice. USAC sprint cars were first. We were second quick in hot laps and set quick time in qualifying. We’ve been there three times with USAC and set quick time all three times, so that was cool.”

Next up were time trials for the All Stars. “We didn’t qualify great with the All Stars, but it worked out,” says Brady. “Fourth quick in our group put us on the pole of the heat race. We got our car really figured out after qualifying.”

Brady was ready for USAC heats with the sprint and midget next. “We were able to get up through there and go from sixth to win the USAC sprint heat,” he says. “We started seventh in the midget and got to third. Justin Grant squeezed us into the wall at that point pretty good, and we got lucky and didn’t crash. We ended up fourth.”

The All Star heats were next, followed by Silver Crown qualifying. “We were able to win that, and then we drew the pole for the Dash and won that,” says Brady. “We didn’t qualify well at that point in the Silver Crown car (18th). We made some adjustments for later on there.”

The first feature up was the midgets. Brady started seventh. “We got rolling around the bottom of three and four and the top of one and two,” he says. “It was only 25 laps, and we picked them off one by one. We were able to get to third, and almost took second. I hit the cushion once and lost some ground. It was hard to make up ground, and easy to lose it. There just wasn’t much grip. We were able to finish third. The car was really good and we were happy with that. We had a new engine and it performed well.”

He started the USAC sprint car feature sixth. “We bided our time like we did in the midget,” says Brady. “We were able to pick them off one by one. We were running the bottom of three and four and the top of one and two again. We were able to get to second and we moved up…about three quarters of the way up the track in three and four. I feel we had a little bit better car than (CJ) Leary, and we were able to catch him. The track got pretty one groove at that point. I had a couple of times where we were able to get beside him, but it was tough to get a run good enough to pass him. We just weren’t quite good enough to get by him and we finished second.”

Next up came Brady’s win with the All Stars. His Dash win put him on the pole of the main event. “We got a good start and the car felt good,” he says. “I knew it was starting to lay a little bit of rubber, and I knew where I should run. I tried not to make any mistakes, and the track kept getting faster. We had some restarts, and we were good every time. No one challenged us on those. I just kept wanting the race to be over. Every time the caution would come out it was frustrating. Sometimes, the first win with a series can be really hard to get. I could just see something happening that cost us, but the car was really good. We were good in the slick, which was good for us and we’re getting better at that. It was really good to get that first win with the All Stars.”

His biggest challenge would come in the Silver Crown race, where he started outside row nine. “I felt we could get (a top five) in 50 laps,” says Brady. “It was super-slick and the rubber went away at the beginning. We were able to move our car around and keep it straighter than a lot of cars. We were able to squeak by them on the straightaways every now and then. We were really good at the end, and almost got to fourth. We may have had a car good enough to challenge for the win, but starting eighteenth it wasn’t going to happen. It was great to have all top fives and get a win with the All Stars.”