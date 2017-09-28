Josh Schneiderman – Big Win in Sprint Invaders Finale!

By Bill W

September 28, 2017 –

The team brought home a victory in the season finale for the series. The West Burlingotn, Iowa driver is looking at a possible run at the two-day IRA/MOWA events at Fairbury American Legion Speedway October 6 and 7.

It was a rare pole heat draw for Josh Saturday. “The boys talked Jessi Dryden into drawing for us, and she came through!” he says. “The track was quick in the heat race, and that was good for us starting on the pole. We were able to win and it was good to get locked into the Dash.”

He would dominate the Dash as well. “We drew the outside pole for the Dash, and got out to the lead,” says Josh. “We were just really on. We were on cruise control. We had made some changes after Quincy on some stuff that I wasn’t happy with. Usually the Dash draw kills us, but we came up with a three this time.”

Starting inside row two, Josh and the team made the necessary adjustments for the main event. “The last time at Burlington, we weren’t quite as good as we had been and needed to be,” he says. “We made some changes that helped the car. The track was coming around as far as racing the bottom. I thought maybe I could get a jump in one and two, hit the bottom and pass those guys.”

His plan came to fruition. “We were able to get (Dave) Getchell there, and we were able to get by Ryan (Jamison) in turn three,” says Josh. “We were able to kind of set sail from there. Lapped traffic got hairy with four or five laps to go. It was three-wide, and I was trying to get through them.”

Josh was up to his neck in lapped traffic. “We were up to tenth place as far as the cars we’d lapped,” he says. “There was a caution with three to go, and I was actually kind of happy to see it. I didn’t want to get picked off in traffic and we felt good out in clean air.”

The team’s momentum of late finally paid off. “We’ve been really good the last six weeks or so, but it’s been one of those years,” says Josh. “We’ve been taken out by other cars and parts have broken. It seemed like we have been snake bit, and it was good to break through and get the win.”

