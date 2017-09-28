Ronnie Gardner Leads USAC Western Midgets to Bakersfield

From Lance Jennings

BAKERSFIELD, Ca. (September 27, 2017) — This Saturday, September 30th, the cars and stars of the Light Up The World Beverages USAC Western States Midget Series will return to Bakersfield Speedway. Promoted by Scott Schweitzer, the action packed card will also showcase Hobby Stocks, American Stocks, Mini Stocks, and NMRA TQ Midgets. The Pit Gates will open at 3:00pm, the Front Gates will open at 5:00pm, and Racing is scheduled for 7:00pm at “The West’s Fastest 1/3-Mile High Banked Clay Oval.” For event information, visit the track’s website at www.bakersfieldspeedway.com or call 661.393.3373.

NOTICE TO RACERS: USAC MEMBERSHIPS ARE MANDATORY AT THE FIRST RACE and can be purchased at the track or online at https://usacracing.redpodium.com/2017-usac-sprint-midget-sc.

2017 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS:

B&B: FRAC-0375-S w/side outlet,

Coast Fabrication: 300x625x17-2s, 350x625x17-2s, 400x625x17-2s

Extreme: 3515-3030 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet), 3615-3030 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet), 3515-3030-8 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout), 3615-3030-8 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout)

Flowmaster: (BCRA Approved) 13009130, 13509130, 13509135

Schoenfeld: 14272535

*Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

Since July 3, 1987, Bakersfield Speedway has hosted 106 USAC Western States Midget races and P.J. Jones claimed the inaugural victory. Former champions Sleepy Tripp and Robby Flock are tied for the series lead with eight Bakersfield triumphs, followed by Billy Boat (7), Jay Drake (5), Ronnie Gardner (5), and “Flash” Jordan Hermansader (4). Heading into Saturday’s race, Ricky Shelton holds the 1-lap qualifying track record of 12.339, set on June 21, 1997.

Heading to the tenth point race, Ronnie Gardner (Riverside, California) has a 72-point lead over the competition. Driving the Six8 Motorsports’ #68 PAC Springs / Wilwood Brakes Stewart, Gardner ran second to Chad Boat at Ventura on September 16th. To date, the point leader has two feature wins, two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, three heat race victories, seven top-10 finishes, and 42 feature laps led on the year. Gardner ranks fourth on the series win list and will be looking to claim his twenty-second victory this Saturday night.

Cory Elliott (Bakersfield, California) ranks second in the championship point standings. Racing the family owned #11E Capital E Trucking / FK Indy Spike, Elliott flipped in his Ventura heat race and went to a local hospital for a follow-up. At press time, the 2015 Rookie of the Year has one feature win, four heat race victories, seven top-10 finishes, and 30 feature laps led. Cory has two career series wins and it is unknown if he will be in action at his hometown racetrack.

Frankie Guerrini (San Rafael, California) sits third in the USAC Western States point chase. Piloting the family owned #63 F&F Racing / Davis Motorsports Spike, Guerrini scored tenth at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. To date, the 2015 BCRA Champion has one Esslinger Engineering Hard Charger Award, seven top-10 finishes, and 13 feature laps led in the campaign. Frankie will be looking for his second career USAC victory at Bakersfield.

After scoring fourth at Ventura, David Prickett (Fresno, California) has climbed to fourth in the point standings. Driving the Neverlift Motorsports’ #22Q Crysalli Artesian Water / Mt. Rose Cocktails Spike, Prickett has one heat race victory, one Esslinger Engineering Hard Charger Award, one Light Up The World Beverages Hard Luck Award, and five top-10 finishes to his credit. The 2012 Dirt Series Champion will have his sights on his second career series win this Saturday night.

Courtney Crone (Corona, California) is fifth in the chase for the championship. Racing Jerome Rodela’s #25 Trench Shoring / Ed Pink Racing Engines Breka, Crone scored seventeenth in the Ventura main event. As this writing goes to press, the 2016 Rookie of the Year has four top-10 finishes and 7 feature laps led on the season. This Saturday night, the popular driver will be looking to earn her first series win at Bakersfield Speedway.

Leading rookie contender Mason Daniel (Visalia, California) is twelfth in the championship point standings. Other drivers in contention are Clayton Ruston (Upland, California), Bryan Drollinger (Lomita, California), and Kyle Beilman (Santa Monica, California).

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Robert Dalby, Randi Pankratz, Michael Faccinto, Shannon McQueen, Maria Cofer, Jake Swanson, “The Panda” Terry Nichols, Robby Josett, C.J. Sarna, J.J. Ercse, Nate Wait, and more.

Bakersfield Speedway is located at 5001 North Chester Extension in Bakersfield, California. Adult tickets are $16, Senior and Military tickets (ID Required) are $14, Kids tickets (6 to 12) are $6, and Children Tickets (5 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at www.bakersfieldspeedway.com or call 661.393.3373.

The Light Up The World Beverages USAC Western States Midget Series thanks Hoosier Tire, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Esslinger Engineering, Extreme Mufflers, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at www.usacracing.com. You can also find exclusive content on the Light Up The World Beverages USAC Western States Midget Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

