Hafertepe Knocks Down Win No. 15 With Fall Brawl Triumph

GREENWOOD, Neb. (September 30, 2017) Adding his name to the list of winners at yet another track, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. picked up his 15th Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network victory of the season with a $5,000 payday in the Casey’s General Store Midwest Fall Brawl at I-80 Speedway.

Getting a monkey off his back with multiple crashes over the years at the four-tenths mile oval, Hafertepe led start to finish for his 18th overall win of the season.

“We’ve crashed here, I think, just about every time we’ve been here over the past few years, so to come out here with a car as fast as it was, pace that race like we needed to, and come out on top, means a lot to me. This is one of those places I’ve always wanted to win at, and I finally got it done,” commented Hafertepe who has now tied Gary Wright’s single-season win record that was set in 2003.

Dicing up the top-spot with Tim Kaeding during the opening laps, Sam finally gained the advantage over the Lunstra Motorsports No. 3. Caution on Lap 11 as Hafertepe had begun working through traffic, the restart put a trio of slower cars between the top-two spots.

Picking his way past the slower cars, Kaeding would finally clear the final one after a Lap 17 restart as the track slowly saw the line shift from the top to the bottom. With tire conservation at play, Tim’s night would end on Lap 28 as the right rear shredded. At the same time, Aaron Reutzel also lost a tire. Reporting to the work area, the caution lights went dark before the No. 87 was able to continue. Pushing to the track, officials ordered Aaron off the track, but the commands were ignored multiple times. The result was Reutzel being disqualified.

With the field back at speed, the final lap’s checkered flag was replaced with a caution after Scott Bogucki got tangled entering the first turn, sending the No. 84 into the inside wall.

Reverting to a green, white, checkered finish, Seth Bergman gave it his all but was unable to catch the No. 15h making a mistake for the Washington native’s 29th career podium finish. Thomas Kennedy piloted his No. 21k to the final podium step. Wayne Johnson was fourth with Seth Brahmer completing the top-five. Moving up from 10th, Matt Covington crossed sixth with Terry McCarl seventh. Johnny Herrera from 12th was eighth with Dustin Zomer following from 13th. Austin McCarl was tenth.

Picking an extra $1,000 from Searsboro Telephone. Co. was Ryan Roberts as the night’s CP-Carrillo Hard Charger.

A field of 39 drivers checked in for the Fall Brawl with the Silver Dollar Nationals format producing two sets of Heat Race winners. In the first round, Cody Ledger, Blake Hahn, Tim Kaeding, and Wayne Johnson took wins. In the second flight, Thomas Kennedy, Skylar Gee, Dusty Zomer, and Terry McCarl earned wins. B-Mains were topped by Skylar Gee and Scott Bogucki. Provisionals numbered fourth with Jason Martin and Harli White taking ASCS point based Provisionals. The Nebraska 360 Sprint Series put John Klabunde and Jack Dover in the final two spots.

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

Nebraska 360 Series

I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, Neb.

Saturday, September 30, 2017

Car Count: 39

Heat Races, Round 1

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 35L-Cody Ledger, [4]; 2. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [5]; 3. 23-Seth Bergman, [6]; 4. 21K-Thomas Kennedy, [8]; 5. 14X-Jody Rosenboom, [2]; 6. 40-Clint Garner, [7]; 7. 14-Joey Danley, [3]; 8. 51J-Ryan Jamison, [1]; 9. 681-Blain Petersen, [9]; 10. (DNF) 84-Scott Bogucki, [10]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn, [1]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [7]; 3. 18-Ryan Roberts, [4]; 4. 17W-Harli White, [2]; 5. 24-Terry McCarl, [8]; 6. 09-Matt Juhl, [6]; 7. 82X-Dusty Zomer, [9]; 8. 1-Jason Martin, [3]; 9. 99-Skylar Gee, [10]; 10. 23S-Stuart Snyder, [5]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Tim Kaeding, [1]; 2. 2KS-Austin McCarl, [2]; 3. 11X-Gregg Bakker, [3]; 4. 44-Chris Martin, [6]; 5. 41P-Tadd Holliman, [5]; 6. 87-Aaron Reutzel, [9]; 7. 2-Don Droud Jr, [8]; 8. 57-TJ Artz, [4]; 9. 4X-Jason Danley, [10]; 10. 17B-Ryan Bickett, [7]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [5]; 2. 13V-Seth Brahmer, [4]; 3. 82-Jordan Boston, [2]; 4. 95-Matt Covington, [9]; 5. 03-Shayle Bade, [6]; 6. 77-John Klabunde, [8]; 7. 24BH-Jamie Ball, [3]; 8. 612-Isaac Schreurs, [7]; 9. 53-Jack Dover, [1]

Heat Race, Round 2

Heat 1 – II (8 Laps): 1. 21K-Thomas Kennedy, [3]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [4]; 3. 13V-Seth Brahmer, [6]; 4. 2KS-Austin McCarl, [9]; 5. 35L-Cody Ledger, [7]; 6. 77-John Klabunde, [2]; 7. 1-Jason Martin, [8]; 8. 44-Chris Martin, [5]; 9. (DNF) 4X-Jason Danley, [1]

Heat 2 – II (8 Laps): 1. 99-Skylar Gee, [1]; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel, [2]; 3. 3-Tim Kaeding, [10]; 4. 40-Clint Garner, [4]; 5. 09-Matt Juhl, [5]; 6. 14-Joey Danley, [8]; 7. 17W-Harli White, [9]; 8. 612-Isaac Schreurs, [3]; 9. 41P-Tadd Holliman, [6]; 10. 24BH-Jamie Ball, [7]

Heat 3 – II (8 Laps): 1. 82X-Dusty Zomer, [2]; 2. 23-Seth Bergman, [5]; 3. 84-Scott Bogucki, [1]; 4. 2-Don Droud Jr, [3]; 5. 82-Jordan Boston, [8]; 6. 23S-Stuart Snyder, [6]; 7. 14X-Jody Rosenboom, [9]; 8. 52-Blake Hahn, [10]; 9. 57-TJ Artz, [7]; 10. 03-Shayle Bade, [4]

Heat 4 – II (8 Laps): 1. 24-Terry McCarl, [3]; 2. 95-Matt Covington, [1]; 3. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [5]; 4. 11X-Gregg Bakker, [6]; 5. 53-Jack Dover, [9]; 6. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [4]; 7. 18-Ryan Roberts, [7]; 8. 17B-Ryan Bickett, [2]; 9. 51J-Ryan Jamison, [8]; 10. (DNF) 681-Blain Petersen, [10]

BMRS B-Main (Top 3 advance to the A-Feature)

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 99-Skylar Gee, [2]; 2. 2-Don Droud Jr, [3]; 3. 40-Clint Garner, [1]; 4. 53-Jack Dover, [6]; 5. 03-Shayle Bade, [8]; 6. 77-John Klabunde, [5]; 7. 41P-Tadd Holliman, [7]; 8. 57-TJ Artz, [10]; 9. 4X-Jason Danley, [11]; 10. (DNF) 612-Isaac Schreurs, [9]; 11. (DNF) 14X-Jody Rosenboom, [4]; (DNS) 681-Blain Petersen,

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 84-Scott Bogucki, [6]; 2. 18-Ryan Roberts, [1]; 3. 17B-Ryan Bickett, [10]; 4. 17W-Harli White, [2]; 5. 23S-Stuart Snyder, [8]; 6. 14-Joey Danley, [5]; 7. 44-Chris Martin, [4]; 8. 1-Jason Martin, [7]; 9. 51J-Ryan Jamison, [9]; 10. 09-Matt Juhl, [3]; (DNS) 24BH-Jamie Ball,

Protect the Harvest A-Feature:

A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [1]; 2. 23-Seth Bergman, [4]; 3. 21K-Thomas Kennedy, [5]; 4. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [3]; 5. 13V-Seth Brahmer, [6]; 6. 95-Matt Covington, [10]; 7. 24-Terry McCarl, [8]; 8. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [12]; 9. 82X-Dusty Zomer, [13]; 10. 2KS-Austin McCarl, [9]; 11. 18-Ryan Roberts, [20]; 12. 99-Skylar Gee, [17]; 13. 52-Blake Hahn, [16]; 14. 40-Clint Garner, [21]; 15. 84-Scott Bogucki, [18]; 16. (DNF) 3-Tim Kaeding, [2]; 17. (DNF) 77-John Klabunde, [25]; 18. (DNF) 11X-Gregg Bakker, [11]; 19. (DNF) 35L-Cody Ledger, [7]; 20. (DNF) 17W-Harli White, [24]; 21. (DNF) 17B-Ryan Bickett, [22]; 22. (DNF) 82-Jordan Boston, [15]; 23. (DNF) 1-Jason Martin, [23]; 24. (DNF) 53-Jack Dover, [26]; 25. (DNF) 2-Don Droud Jr, [19]; (DQ) 87-Aaron Reutzel, [14]

Aaron Reutzel disqualified for defying orders to exit the track when told to do so by officials.

Lap Leader(s): Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 1-30

CP-Carrillo Hard Charger: Ryan Roberts +9

FSR High Point Driver: Sam Hafertepe, Jr.

Provisional(s): BDS Motorsports; Harli White; John Klabunde; Jack Dover