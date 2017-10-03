Adams Crowned NSA Series Champion After Banner Season

Inside Line Promotions

– BILLINGS, Mont. (Oct. 3, 2017) – Casey Adams has been crowned the 2017 champion of the NSA Series.

Adams was one of five drivers to win this season and he was tied for the second-most victories with a pair of trips to Victory Lane. Adams also posted seven top fives – all podiums – and nine top 10s.

Kelly Miller, who captured the series championship in 2016, finished only 62 points behind Adams in the championship standings. Miller earned five podiums, 10 top fives and recorded a top-10 result in all 11 races held in Montana and Western Canada this season.

Sean MacDonell scored a third-place finish in the standings thanks to three podiums, five top fives and nine top 10s.

David Miller placed fourth after amassing one podium, three top fives and nine top 10s.

Trever Kirkland rounded out the top five in the championship standings after netting two podiums, four top fives and seven top 10s.

J.J. Hickle, who led the series with four feature victories, was sixth in the standings.

Chance Crum and Travis Rilat each garnered a pair of wins with Logan Forler capturing the season finale.

Also of note, a dozen different drivers picked up at least one podium finish and 17 different competitors registered at least one top-five result. A total of 15 different drivers claimed at least one heat race win with nine winning multiple, led by Adams and David Miller with five apiece.

The average car count for the 11 races in Montana and Western Canada was 20.27 and the average starting position for the winner was fourth with the feature winner starting outside of the top two rows during five races.

Stay tuned for news about the 2018 NSA Series campaign throughout the offseason.

2017 FEATURE WINNERS –

J.J. Hickle – 4 (Electric City Speedway in Great Falls, Mont., on July 14 and Sept. 1; BMP Speedway in Billings, Mont., on July 15 and Castrol Raceway in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on July 22); Casey Adams – 2 (Electric City Speedway in Great Falls, Mont., on May 19 and Aug. 11); Chance Crum – 2 (Electric City Speedway in Great Falls, Mont., on Aug. 12 and Sept. 2); Travis Rilat – 2 (Electric City Speedway in Great Falls, Mont., on May 20 and BMP Speedway in Billings, Mont., on June 17); and Logan Forler – 1 (Electric City Speedway in Great Falls, Mont., on Sept. 3).

NSA SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS –

.1. 12-Casey Adams 3235; 2. 2jr-Kelly Miller 3173; 3. 9-Sean MacDonell 3098; 4. 16-David Miller 3036; 5. 37-Trever Kirkland 2782; 6. 3-J.J. Hickle 2288; 7. 00-Roger Cummings 2238; 8. 31-Shane Moore 2159; 9. 35m-Cody Masse 2119; 10. 3-Jordan Milne 2015; 11. 38b-Brian Brown 1991; 12. 97-Matthew Dusseault 1939; 13. 140-Rob Orgar 1861; 14. 1-Bill Boyce 1644; 15. 23n-Chance Crum 1438; 16. 6-Tom Watts 1393; 17. 57C-Chris Schmelzle 1340; 18. 36-Chevy Goodhope 1274; 19. 39c-Travis Rilat 1195; 20. 27DD-David Hoiness 1131; 21. 2-Kyle Evans 1052; 22. 23-Rick Tessmaker 1001; 23. 2l-Logan Forler 892; 24. 33-Robert DeHaan 814; 25. 25-Jason Cote 801; 26. 12h-Jerry Brey 799; 27. 5r-Steve Reeves 772; 28. 2-James Setters 690; 29. 22m-Brett McGhie 682; 30. 4n-Leroy Brush 677; 31. 4-Bill Carey 538; 32. 11-Mindy McCord 537; 33. 23n-Phil Dietz 533; 34. 81-Darren Smith 506; 35. 4j-Jeremy McCune 466; 36. 24-Ivan Irwin 433; 37. 77-Damon McCune 428; 38. 54-Chris Ochs 427; 39. 3a-Shane Ainscough 337; 40. 24m-Rich Martin 314; 41. 33X-Lance DeHaan 305; 42. 8jr-Skylar Gee 286; 43. 11-Marc Dupperon 283; 44. 66-Joey Dupperon 256; 45. 34-Johnny Wiersma 252; 46. 57-Ed Wiersma 240; 47. 72-Quentin Walker 239; 48. 14v-Kyle VanAlden 237; 49. 56-Ross Mathison 225; 50. 0-Cal Hawkes 220; 51. 4p-Cliff Nelson Jr. 201; 52. 7-Jesse Dakus 52; 53. 1k-Gord Kynoch 51.

NORTH-AMERICAN SPEED ASSOCIATION –

The North-American Speed Association is a 360ci winged sprint car series that dates back to the mid-1990s. NSA Founder Mike Quigley, who is a former sprint car driver and the current owner at BMP Speedway in Billings, Mont., established the series to hold marquee events throughout the West Coast, Western Canada and Montana.

TRACKS –

BMP SPEEDWAY (Billings, Mont.) – It is a semi-banked, 3/8-mile oval. The track hosts weekly racing from the middle of May through late September. For more information, visit http://www.BMPSpeedway.com.

CASTROL RACEWAY (Edmonton, Alberta, Canada) – It is a semi-banked, 3/8-mile track. It showcases weekly racing and special events from May through October. For more information, visit http://www.CastrolRaceway.com.

CENTRAL WASHINGTON STATE FAIR RACEWAY (Yakima, Wash.) – It is a semi-banked, 3/8-mile clay oval located at the Central Washington State Fairgrounds. The track only hosts special events each year.

ELECTRIC CITY SPEEDWAY (Great Falls, Mont.) – It is a semi-banked, 3/10-mile oval that was built in the early 1950s. The facility showcases weekly events from late April until early September. For more information, visit http://www.ElectricCitySpeedway.com .

SKAGIT SPEEDWAY (Alger, Wash.) – It is a semi-banked, 3/10-mile track that was established in 1954. The oval puts on weekly events from April through September every season. For more information, visit http://www.SkagitSpeedway.com.