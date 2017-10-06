Must See Racing Championship Moves To Hickory

Jacob Seelman

HOLLY, Mich. —

Originally scheduled at Myrtle Beach Speedway, Must See Racing is now partnering with the Pro All Stars Series as part of the Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown, which features a $15,000-to-win, 300-lap PASS South super late model race as part of the blockbuster two-day weekend.

“PASS is very glad to work with Must See Racing again at Hickory as part of the Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown,” said Pro All Stars Series president Tom Mayberry. “Some of the most powerful short track cars in North America will come together when PASS and Must See Racing join together at the MegaMeltdown. Fans and racers from across the continent will get a chance to see super late models and winged sprint cars compete on the same weekend, and we are glad that Jim Hanks and his staff were able to help us make this happen.”

The Must See Racing sprint car portion of the event will feature twin 25-lap qualifying races on Friday, with the top three finishers from each qualifier advancing into a blind redraw on Saturday for the top six starting positions in the championship feature.

All other drivers will start straight up on their qualifying race finishing position, with a 50-lap A-Main on Saturday afternoon — paying points for both the Must See Racing North and Must See Racing South divisions — determining the champions for the 2017 season.

This will mark the first time Must See Racing has visited Hickory for a second time during the same calendar year, following successful springtime events in each of the last three seasons.

Past Must See Racing winners at Hickory include Jeff Bloom (2015) and Jimmy McCune (2016, 2017).

“We are delighted to be back at Hickory Motor Speedway once again and excited to be able to work with Tom Mayberry and the staff with PASS to bring ‘The Fastest Short Track Cars In The World’ to one of the biggest weekends of short track racing in the Southeast,” said Must See Racing founder and president Jim Hanks. “Hickory has always been a favorite venue of our drivers and teams and we look forward to a fantastic show as we close out our season and crown our two division champions for the year in one action-packed weekend of racing.”