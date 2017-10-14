Latest News
October 14, 2017 in Front Page News:
Photo Gallery: MOWA and POWRi at Jacksonville Speedway
October 14, 2017 in Front Page News:
USC Event at Sydney Cancelled
October 14, 2017 in Avalon Raceway:
Veal Wins at Avalon
October 14, 2017 in Front Page News:
Golobic Wins at Ocean Speedway
October 14, 2017 in All Star Circuit of Champions:
Ryan Smith Doubles Up at Mansfield Motor Speedway
October 14, 2017 in Performance Open Wheel Racing, Inc.:
Bayston Wins POWRi feature at Jacksonville
October 14, 2017 in I-30 Speedway:
Hafertepe Reels in Friday STN Prelim Honors
October 14, 2017 in Jacksonville Speedway:
Blackhurst Wins MOWA Feature at Jacksonville
October 14, 2017 in Archerfield Speedway:
Rain Ruins Night at Archerfield Speedway
October 13, 2017 in I-30 Speedway:
Swindell Stops Nightmare at I-30 by Winnning the STN Opener