2018 NCRA Sprint Car Bandits Series First Look Expanded Schedule

From Darin Short

MESQUITE, Tx. (October 18, 2017) – On the heels of highly successful 2017 racing for the NCRA 360C.I. Sprint Car Bandits® (SCB) series presented by Blaine’s Motor Supply, Series officials have heard one message loud and clear from area tracks and fans: WE WANT MORE SPRINT CAR BANDITS!

So, ‘more’ Sprint Car Bandits is exactly what fans and tracks will receive in 2018; as today, the first-look and significantly expanded schedule for the SCB is now available for viewing (below).

Before we delve into 2018 much further, lets back up the tow truck and button up several 2017 SCB items of importance.

The DFW-based series saw 70 different drivers compete in 2017, including the states of Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Indiana, Missouri and South Australia represented.

Michael Lang took home his second SCB series title, ahead of Michelle Melton, Zane Lawrence, Dustin Gates and Chance McCrary. Click www.sprintcarbandits.com/results.html to see the complete 70-car 2017 SCB competitor list and final points standings.

The vast majority of the top 20 in 2017 SCB series point getters have indicated their intent on racing with the SCB again in 2018. Plus we have had several additional new drivers express interest in the series for 2018 and are in the process of acquiring 360C.I. engines at the time of writing.

We would like to thank the 2017 sponsors of the Sprint Car Bandits series: Blaine’s Motor Supply, Rodd Hanna’s Air Performance, A&M Glass Service, Palm Harbor Homes, Kustom Craft, Gen-Tech at FixYourGenerator.com, The Oil Medics, Mow Time in Farmersville, Griffith Trucking Equipment, PRO-TECH Service Company, Simpson Race Products, Ultra Shield Race Products, Lightning Wings, Rod End Supply, Spellbound Boutiques of Rockwall and DarinShort.com.

If your business is interested in getting involved with the SCB series in 2018, please contact Steve Lang directly at: SteveLang14@gmail.com or by calling 469-474-8234. There are effective programs available for all sizes of budgets.

The Sprint Car Bandits series is dedicated to helping bring back some of the old-time fun of sprint car racing, yet incorporating some much-needed basic adjustments that help the teams stay on track with their budget – and fans not having to pay excessively high ticket prices to enjoy watching them.

The SCB series has a unique rules package that allows teams to use their current equipment (especially in the engine compartment), yet curbing nightly tire expense…which helps equalize the competition with teams of varying budget sizes, while still competing for excellent competitor purses.

For the third season in a row, there are no new planned rules changes to the Series; as we have developed a formula that works great for everyone, from fans, to teams, the race tracks and sponsors.

25+year veteran sprint car driver, Claud Estes III comments: “The Sprint Car Bandits rules have kept the competitiveness level much more in check between sprint teams of nearly all budgets. Plus it has made 360C.I. racing much more affordable, and that’s why our family supports the series. I think it’s been fantastic, and we get to compete for excellent purses at every event. Guys feel like they have a fighting chance at a good performance from track to track because they’re not being out-budgeted thanks to the Sprint Car Bandits series rear tire rules and wing angle rules. We saved a lot of money just in tires competing with the Series the past two season.”

Estes continues: “As a matter of fact we just picked up two more 360C.I. engines this past weekend, as even my brother Daniel plans to resume racing sprint cars because of what he’s seen in the Series. So there will be nights when there will be four Estes cars in the pits at Sprint Car Bandits events in 2018.”

2018 First-Look NCRA 360C.I. Sprint Car Bandits Schedule:

March 2 – 105 Speedway, Cleveland TX

March 3 – Golden Triangle Raceway Park, Beaumont, TX

March 23 – Heart o’ Texas Speedway, Waco, TX

March 24 – Superbowl Speedway, Greenville, TX

April 21 – LoneStar Speedway, Kilgore, TX

April 28 – Southern Oklahoma Speedway, Ardmore, OK

May 5 – Grayson County Speedway, Bells, TX

May 12 – 67 Speedway, Texarkana, AR

May 26-27 South Texas Speedway, Corpus Christi, TX

June 8 – 105 Speedway, Cleveland, TX

June 9 – Golden Triangle Raceway Park, Beaumont, TX

June 22 – Heart o’ Texas Speedway, Waco, TX

June 23 – Superbowl Speedway, Greenville, TX

June 30 – LoneStar Speedway, Kilgore, TX

July 14 – 67 Speedway, Texarkana, AR

July 28 – Rose Bowl Speedway, Winona, TX

August 10 – 105 Speedway, Cleveland, TX

August 11 – Golden Triangle Raceway Park, Beaumont, TX

August 24 – Heart o’ Texas Speedway, Waco, TX

August 25 – Gator Motorplex, Willis, TX

September 8 – TBA

September 15 – Grayson County Speedway, Bells, TX

September 29 – LoneStar Speedway, Kilgore, TX

This schedule is subject to change, so please visit the series website prior to traveling. Plus there are upwards of eight additional speedways that are still formulating their 2018 racing schedules that have expressed interest in running the SCB. New dates will be published when they become available.

Tracks wishing to book a 2018 Sprint Car Bandits series event, or businesses looking to get involved as marketing partners, are urged to contact Steve Lang ASAP, at SteveLang14@gmail.com or by calling 469-474-8234. Remaining available event dates are quickly running out of supply.

Click www.SprintCarBandits.com or @SprintCarBandits on Facebook to catch up on the latest Series news and happenings. Until then, have a safe and enjoyable upcoming Holiday season and we look forward to seeing you all again in 2018!