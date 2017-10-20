Fremont Speedway to Honor Race Teams at Dec. 2 Banquet

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (October 20, 2017) – Fremont Speedway will close out it’s 67th season of racing with a gala banquet on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Ten Fifty Eight Banquet Hall in Sandusky. The top 10 in points in all four divisions along with other special awards will be honored.

The Fremont Speedway banquet will coincide with the FAST 410 and 305 championship series awards. The Ten Fifty Eight Banquet Hall is located at 1058 Cleveland Rd., Sandusky. Tickets for the banquet are $25 per person and can be obtained by contacting Fremont Speedway Promoter Rich Farmer at fremontspeedway@yahoo.com. Farmer will also have banquet tickets available at the All Wheels Swap Meet at the Sandusky County Fairgrounds Oct. 28 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Doors for the banquet will open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the awards to follow.

The top 10 in points for the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints are: Champion, Byron Reed; 2. A tie with Brian Lay and Stuart Brubaker; 4. DJ Foos; 5. Chris Andrews; 6. Tyler Gunn; 7. Broc Martin; 8. Brian Smith; 9. Dan McCarron; 10. Jody Keegan. McCarron will also be honored as the division’s rookie of the year.

The drivers honored in the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints are: Champion, Nate Dussel; 2. John Ivy; 3. Paul Weaver; 4. Brandon Moore; 5. Alvin Roepke; 6. Kyle Capodice; 7. Bobby Clark; 8. Jamie Miller; 9. Seth Schneider; 10. Steve Rando. Justin Adams will be honored as the division’s rookie of the year.

The top 10 in points for the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks are: Champion, Dustin Keegan; 2. Keith Sorg; 3. Brad Mitten; 4. Shawn Valenti; 5. Jeff Ward; 6. Brad Stuckey; 7. Jim Holcomb; 8. Gene Potridge; 9. Thomas Anders; 10. Zeth Sabo. Sabo will also be honored as the division’s rookie of the year.

The top 10 in points for the McCullough Industries 602 Late Models are: Champion John Brooks; 2. Ky Harper; 3. Dustin Keegan; 4. Chester Fitch; 5. Chester Fitch III; 6. Jamie Miller; 7. Kyle Dukeshire; 8. Brad Mitten; 9. Jay King; 10. Louis Kimberlin

