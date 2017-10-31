Kevin Swindell Racing and Spencer Bayston Continue Partnership in 2018

From Inside Line Promotions

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (October 31, 2017) – Kevin Swindell Racing is pleased to announce that Spencer Bayston will return as the team’s primary driver in 2018.

Bayston has driven for the Swindell Speed Lab backed team since its inception in the fall of 2016. The team has earned two wins, 14 top fives and 18 top 10s in 35 races together.

“Spencer has done a great job driving for our team and we’re thrilled to have him back in the seat in 2018,” Kevin Swindell said. “We’ve been competitive since Day 1 and have been in contention for many wins. The more we race together the better we’ll become so it’s good to know that what we’ve been working on will continue to grow next year.”

Bayston produced winged sprint car wins at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, on April 15 and Muskingum County Speedway in Zanesville, Ohio, on June 22 this season.

“We’ve only won two races, but we seem to put ourselves in contention to compete for a win week in and week out,” he said. “It’s a good feeling knowing every time I go to the track I don’t have to worry we’ll have a mechanical problem or a setup issue. Just to know the car is good and Kevin is able to make me comfortable is important in our success.”

The duo plans to compete in approximately 40 sprint car races next season.

“We’re looking to travel more and hit some bigger events,” Bayston said. “We’d like to go to some of the premier events with the World of Outlaws and All Stars. I feel our equipment is capable at being competitive at events like that.”

The team will wrap up the 2017 season this Thursday through Saturday at The Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, N.C., for the Textron Off Road World Finals with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series.