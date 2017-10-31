Smiley’s Racing Products Joins NCRA Sprint Car Bandits Sponsors

From Darin Short

MESQUITE, Tx. (October 30, 2017) – Two weeks back, the 2018 NCRA 360 C.I. Sprint Car Bandits® (SCB) series presented by Blaine’s Motor Supply first-look schedule was released. A lot of great things have transpired since – including Smiley’s Racing Products and Hoosier Tire Southwest joining the Series sponsor roster, and a $1,200 to win no-membership-required guaranteed Series points fund has been established.

70 different racers competed with the SCB series in 2017. As announced in the previous press release, the vast majority of the top 20 SCB points drivers plan to return in 2018.

Here is the current list of drivers that have indicated they plan to run most, or all, of the 2018 Sprint Car Bandits series events:

Gary Floyd, Dalton Stevens, Michelle Melton, Justin Melton, Michael Day, Chance McCrary, Junior Jenkins, Claud Estes III, Colby Estes, DJ Estes, Cody Stacy, Tucker Doughty, Austin Mundie, Michael Lang, Brandie Jass, Dale Wester, Steve McMackin, Zane Lawrence, Brad Welborn, Johnny Miller, Dustin Gates and Pete Butler.

New drivers that have indicated they are planning to run the Sprint Car Bandits series in 2018: John Ricketts, Dalton Steed, Royce Steed, Daniel Estes, Justin Zimmerman, Michael Kostic; and car owner Montana Hayashi plans to host various drivers in his car.

If you are a team or driver that plans to compete in the 2018 SCB series, please contact us (below) to get your name added to the list. Click www.sprintcarbandits.com/results.html to see the complete 70-car 2017 SCB competitor list and final points standings.

One of the primary goals of the Sprint Car Bandits series is to help make sprint car racing less costly for race teams, race tracks and fans – without diminishing the quality of the racing.

The Series achieves this with one primary and revolutionary action: the sponsor money we obtain for the series gets redirected back to each nightly event purses and brought to the race track; which decreases the total cost to the race track – yet keeps racer purses at a very solid level. There was no event on the 2017 SCB schedule that paid less than $2,000 to win and $300 to start.

And by reducing the track’s cost to book SCB events, it also allows them in many cases to reduce fan ticket prices – which allows more families to take in the great racing action.

With the help of Smiley’s Racing Products, Hoosier Tire Southwest and company owner Tom Lorenz, the SCB will have guaranteed points fund in 2018 for top performing drivers that support the Series.

The 2018 Sprint Car Bandits series points fund is a no fuss, no muss arrangement, with no hoops and hurdles for teams to become eligible.

There are no license or association fees involved. There is no minimum attendance requirement. Drivers simply show up and compete in SCB events, earn points, and the top points getters at the end of the season will receive the following cash awards:

1st – $1,200

2nd – $1,000

3rd – $800

4th – $600

5th – $500

6th – $400

7th – $300

8th – $200

We could not have accomplished what we have as a series in such a short period of time without the help of our highly supportive sponsors.

Thank you once again to our 2017 SCB sponsors, including: Blaine’s Motor Supply, Rodd Hanna’s Air Performance, A&M Glass Service, Palm Harbor Homes, Kustom Craft, Gen-Tech at FixYourGenerator.com, The Oil Medics, Mow Time in Farmersville, Griffith Trucking Equipment, PRO-TECH Service Company, Simpson Race Products, Ultra Shield Race Products, Lightning Wings, Rod End Supply, Spellbound Boutiques of Rockwall and DarinShort.com.

Again, we welcome Smiley’s Racing Products and Hoosier Tire Southwest to the Sprint Car Bandits series sponsor roster in 2018.

Smiley’s Racing Products and Hoosier Tire Southwest has been in the racing business since 1968 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. All employees at Smiley’s Racing Products and Hoosier Tire Southwest are directly involved with race teams either as owners, drivers, pit crew members; etc… What this means to customers, is racing advice that has been tested on the track first, then they pass those findings on to you.

From race parts to tires, Smiley’s Racing Products and Hoosier Tire Southwest are ready to help racers get to the checkered flag first. At www.SmileysRacing.com, click on “Request a Catalog” and they will send you a catalog free of charge.

If your business is interested in getting involved with the SCB series in 2018, please contact Steve Lang directly at: SteveLang14@gmail.com or by calling 469-474-8234. There are effective programs available for all sizes of budgets.

The Sprint Car Bandits series is dedicated to helping bring back some of the old-time fun of sprint car racing, yet incorporating some much-needed basic adjustments that help the teams stay on track with their budget – and fans not having to pay excessively high ticket prices to enjoy watching them.

The SCB series has a unique rules package that allows teams to use their current equipment (especially in the engine compartment), yet curbing nightly tire expense…which helps equalize the competition with teams of varying budget sizes, while still competing for excellent competitor purses.

For the third season in a row, there are no new significant rules changes to the Series; as we feel we have developed a formula that works great for everyone, from fans, to teams, the race tracks and sponsors.

25+year veteran sprint car driver, Claud Estes III comments: “The Sprint Car Bandits rules have kept the competitiveness level much more in check between sprint teams of nearly all budgets. Plus, it has made 360C.I. racing much more affordable, and that’s why our family supports the series. I think it’s been fantastic, and we get to compete for excellent purses at every event. Guys feel like they have a fighting chance at a good performance from track to track because they’re not being out-budgeted thanks to the Sprint Car Bandits series rear tire rules and wing angle rules. We saved a lot of money just in tires competing with the Series the past two season.”

Estes continues: “As a matter of fact we recently picked up two more 360C.I. engines, as even my brother Daniel plans to resume racing sprint cars because of what he’s seen in the Series. So, there will be nights when there will be four Estes cars in the pits at Sprint Car Bandits events in 2018.”

Sprint car teams in the area are quickly figuring out that between the Sprint Car Bandits (SCB) restricted wing angle rule and rear tire rules that they are more in control of ‘driving’ their cars – while saving a lot of money on tire expense.

2016 SCB runner-up in series points, Junior Jenkins comments: “We are a budget conscious team, and since we started racing with the Sprint Car Bandits two years ago, we have noticed a sizable difference in our net nightly cost vs. earnings, and it has helped keep us on the track. Plus, I feel it has substantially closed the gap in the competition, giving more drivers a fighting chance.”

2018 NCRA 360 C.I. Sprint Car Bandits Schedule, as of 10/30/17:

March 2 – 105 Speedway, Cleveland TX

March 3 – Golden Triangle Raceway Park, Beaumont, TX

March 23 – Heart o’ Texas Speedway, Waco, TX

March 24 – Superbowl Speedway, Greenville, TX

April 14 – 67 Speedway, Texarkana, AR

April 21 – LoneStar Speedway, Kilgore, TX

April 28 – Southern Oklahoma Speedway, Ardmore, OK

May 5 – Grayson County Speedway, Bells, TX

May 26-27 South Texas Speedway, Corpus Christi, TX

June 8 – 105 Speedway, Cleveland, TX

June 9 – Golden Triangle Raceway Park, Beaumont, TX

June 22 – Heart o’ Texas Speedway, Waco, TX

June 23 – Superbowl Speedway, Greenville, TX

June 30 – LoneStar Speedway, Kilgore, TX

July 14 – 67 Speedway, Texarkana, AR

July 28 – Rose Bowl Speedway, Winona, TX

August 10 – 105 Speedway, Cleveland, TX

August 11 – Golden Triangle Raceway Park, Beaumont, TX

August 24 – Heart o’ Texas Speedway, Waco, TX

August 25 – Gator Motorplex, Willis, TX

September 8 – TBA

September 15 – Grayson County Speedway, Bells, TX

September 29 – LoneStar Speedway, Kilgore, TX

This schedule is subject to change, so please visit the series website prior to traveling. More race dates are being negotiated at the time of writing, as area speedways are still formulating their 2018 racing schedules. New dates will be published when they become available.

Tracks wishing to book a 2018 Sprint Car Bandits series event, or businesses looking to get involved as marketing partners, are urged to contact Steve Lang ASAP, at SteveLang14@gmail.com or by calling 469-474-8234. Remaining available event dates are quickly running out of supply.

Click www.SprintCarBandits.com or @SprintCarBandits on Facebook to catch up on the latest Series news and happenings. Until then, have a safe and enjoyable upcoming Holiday season and we look forward to seeing you all again in 2018!