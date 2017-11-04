Bob Kinser Passes Away at Age 86

(November 4, 2017) — National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee Bob Kinser has passed away at the age of 86. From jalopies at Bloomington Speedway to multiple sprint car feature wins and track championships Kinser’s driving career lasted until 1996 with his final start in the Masters Classic.

Kings was the feather of legendary sprint car drivers Steve and Randy Kinser. After his retirement Bob assisted with grandson Kraig Kinser’s career through mini sprints and the early portion of his sprint car career. Kinser was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1999.