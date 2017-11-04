Farr Flies to Victory at Murray Bridge
Murray Bridge Speedway
Bridge East, SA
Saturday November 4, 2017
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1:
1. S81 – Luke Dillon
2. W3 – Steven Lines
3. N57 – Matthew Dumesny
4. S78 – Keke Falland
5. S24 – Ricky Maiolo
6. S15 – Aidan Hall
7. S4 – Lisa Walker
8. S71 – Sam Putland
9. N54 – Nick Rachwal
10. S83 – Shannon Barry
Heat Race #2:
1. S63 – Ryan Jones
2. S88 – Todd Wigzell
3. S45 – Jake Tranter
4. S97 – Matt Egel
5. W96 – Aldo De Paoli
6. S27 – Daniel Pestka
7. S10 – Steven Caruso
8. S7 – Hayden Pitt
9. S41 – Adrian Cottrell
10. S74 – Jason Gill
Heat Race #3:
1. Q7 – Robbie Farr
2. S13 – Brock Hallett
3. N47 – Marcus Dumesny
4. S25 – Justin Sloan
5. S14 – Brendan Quinn
6. S19 – Brad Keller
7. N53 – Jessie Attard
8. S28 – Brett Sullivan
Heat Race #4:
1. S83 – Shannon Barry
2. W3 – Steven Lines
3. S24 – Ricky Maiolo
4. S81 – Luke Dillon
5. S15 – Aidan Hall
6. S71 – Sam Putland
7. S4 – Lisa Walker
8. N54 – Nick Rachwal
9. S78 – Keke Falland
10. N57 – Matthew Dumesny
Heat Race #5:
1. S63 – Ryan Jones
2. S10 – Steven Caruso
3. S7 – Hayden Pitt
4. S97 – Matt Egel
5. S45 – Jake Tranter
6. S88 – Todd Wigzell
7. S27 – Daniel Pestka
8. W96 – Aldo De Paoli
9. S41 – Adrian Cottrell
10. S74 – Jason Gill
Heat Race #6:
1. S14 – Brendan Quinn
2. S13 – Brock Hallett
3. Q7 – Robbie Farr
4. S25 – Justin Sloan
5. N47 – Marcus Dumesny
6. S28 – Brett Sullivan
7. N53 – Jessie Attard
DQ. S19 – Brad Keller
B-Main:
1. S19 – Brad Keller
2. S27 – Daniel Pestka
3. S71 – Sam Putland
4. S28 – Brett Sullivan
5. N53 – Jessie Attard
6. N54 – Nick Rachwal
7. S41 – Adrian Cottrell
8. S74 – Jason Gill
9. S15 – Aidan Hall
10. W96 – Aldo De Paoli
11. S4 – Lisa Walker
12. S78 – Keke Falland
Feature:
1. Q7 – Robbie Farr
2. S97 – Matt Egel
3. S19 – Brad Keller
4. S24 – Ricky Maiolo
5. S81 – Luke Dillon
6. S63 – Ryan Jones
7. S13 – Brock Hallett
8. S88 – Todd Wigzell
9. S83 – Shannon Barry
10. S28 – Brett Sullivan
11. N47 – Marcus Dumesny
12. W3 – Steven Lines
13. S27 – Daniel Pestka
14. S45 – Jake Tranter
15. S25 – Justin Sloan
16. S14 – Brendan Quinn
17. N57 – Matthew Dumesny
18. S10 – Steven Caruso
19. S7 – Hayden Pitt
20. S71 – Sam Putland
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1:
1. S8 – Nick Hall
2. S1 – Chris James
3. S24 – Steve Agars
4. S91 – Damien Eve
5. S2 – Greg Bell
6. S17 – Kym Simon
7. S16 – John Mackenzie
8. S4 – Kelvin Burns
9. S58 – Tyson McCarthy
10. S6 – Michael Buxallen
11. S21 – Jake Oxford
12. S44 – Glen Ince
13. S67 – Daniel Thwaites
Heat Race #2:
1. S6 – Michael Buxallen
2. S24 – Steve Agars
3. S67 – Daniel Thwaites
4. S1 – Chris James
5. S91 – Damien Eve
6. S2 – Greg Bell
7. S16 – John Mackenzie
8. S58 – Tyson McCarthy
9. S17 – Kym Simon
10. S21 – Jake Oxford
Feature:
1. S24 – Steve Agars
2. S6 – Michael Buxallen
3. S58 – Tyson McCarthy
4. S21 – Jake Oxford
5. S67 – Daniel Thwaites
6. S1 – Chris James
7. S2 – Greg Bell
8. S91 – Damien Eve
9. S16 – John Mackenzie