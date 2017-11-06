Championship night hits the Stockton Dirt Track Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour

From Gary Thomas

STOCKTON, Ca. (November 6, 2017) — What started in late-February officially ends this Friday November 10th when the C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour invades the Stockton Dirt Track for championship night.

Friday’s event helps open Tribute to Gary Patterson weekend at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds and marks the third appearance of the season at the track for the C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour.

The following night will see the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards and the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Racing Series in action. Camping for the weekend is available on the grounds.

The $1,000 bonus courtesy of American Tool and Mfg. will also be up for grabs on Friday if a driver can win their heat race, the dash and the main event. If a driver can do so they’d walk away with a stellar $2,200 for the night.

Going into the final night of the season Tracy’s Austin Liggett holds a commanding lead at the top of the standings in search of his first career tour title and the $1,500 grand prize. He and car owner Brian Sperry have picked off five wins this season, including the two previous appearances at the Stockton Dirt Track.

Citrus Height’s Kalib Henry claimed the most recent C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour event held and will be gunning to make it back-to-back on Friday night. Henry’s victory on opening night of the Nor-Cal Posse Shootout marked his first ever wingless triumph.

More drivers expected will include round six winner Casey McClain, Brent Steck, Terry Schank Jr., Sparky Howard, Troy Degaton, Angelique Bell, Barry Pries Jr., Trey Walters, Scott Hall, Marcus Smith, Paul Vandenberg, Dan Hays and others.

The front gate will open at 4pm this Friday November 10th, with racing slated for around 6pm. All seating is general admission with adult tickets $15, kids 6 to 12 will be $5 and those under five are free. Pit gate opens at 1pm and pit passes cost $40.

A full program of West Coast Race Parts qualifying, heat races, the Santamauro Racing Products dash and Pit Stop USA A-main will all be on tap. Mufflers are optional during the night. Also on the card are Dwarf Cars, Bombers, B4 and Vintage.

The Stockton Dirt Track is a lightning fast 4/10-mile clay oval located on the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton, California. The physical address is 1658 S Airport Way, Stockton, CA 95206. For information on the speedway visit www.stocktondirttrack.com

Known as the “Dancing Phantom from Stockton,” the “Preacher,” the “Hostile Hippie” or just simply “GP,” Gary Patterson was one of the most colorful characters of his time and captured several major wins in his career, including the Gold Cup Race of Champions, the Super Dirt Cup in Washington and the Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ascot Park among others.

Patterson lost his life in a Sprint Car crash at Calistoga Speedway on Memorial Day weekend 1983 and an event in his memory has been held every year since. “GP” moved to Stockton, California in 1957 and began his career at the Stockton 99 Speedway. This year marks the fifth season in a row that we’ve paid honor to Patterson in Stockton.

Pit Stop USA A-main winners in 2017: Cody Spencer (February 25 Marysville Raceway), Austin Liggett (March 11 Silver Dollar Speedway), Klint Simpson (April 1 Petaluma Speedway), Klint Simpson (Placerville Speedway April 15), Austin Liggett (Stockton Dirt Track May 27), Casey McClain (Petaluma Speedway June 10), Austin Liggett (Stockton Dirt Track July 2), Klint Simpson (Petaluma Speedway August 12), Austin Liggett (Placerville Speedway August 25), Austin Liggett (Silver Dollar Speedway September 6), Kalib Henry (Placerville Speedway September 21)