Kids 16 & Under, Active Military Remain FREE at Oswego in 2018

From Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (November 7, 2017) – Following the release of Oswego Speedway’s 2018 schedule earlier this week, track management is pleased to announce that all active service members plus kids 16 and under attending speedway racing events in 2018 will be admitted FREE of charge with a paid adult. This excludes Budweiser International Classic Weekend.

This idea, in a continued effort to remain a family friendly facility while also honoring those who serve our country, has been in effect at Oswego Speedway since the 2011 season and is an important part of piecing together the schedule each year.

“When officials work out the details for our weekly events,, this is one of the first things that everyone makes note of,” said speedway public relations director Camden Proud. “It is very important to the Torrese family to continue to involve and develop our younger race fans while also making events as family friendly as possible. On top of that, honoring our servicemen and women who allow us the freedom to bring the great sport of Supermodified racing to everyone on Saturday nights is the least we can do.”

To work in conjunction with the ‘Kids 16 and Under Free’ campaign, several fan-friendly events are planned as part of each of the speedway’s ten regular race nights in 2018 including two driver autograph sessions, countless giveaways, the return of the Eagles Fan Club, $5 Admission Track Championship Night, and much more to be announced in the near future.

Oswego Speedway’s 2018 schedule is posted below. On-track activity begins on Saturday, May 19 with a free to the public Open Practice session to include all 2018 divisions. One week later, the steel gates will swing open for ‘Opening Day,’ which will mark the 68th consecutive season of action at the ‘Big O.’ The track’s flagship Novelis Supermodified and Pathfinder Bank SBS divisions have already been tabbed a part of the Memorial Day Weekend spectacular with additional divisions expected to be announced.

