Jason Solwold: 2017 Season In Review

From Ben Deatherage

BURLINGTON, Wa. (November 17, 2017) — The 2017 would be one a good one overall for Jason Solwold. Several trips to victory lane, another series championship to his credit, and some pretty successful trips outside of his native Washington state would all make it a very good year of racing. The Mike Anderson and Monica Baca owned #18 entry would once again partner with the Burlington native and be one of the most successful racing teams in the Pacific Northwest.

“It was a great achievement to accomplish our points chasing goal by getting the Summer Thunder Sprint Series championship,” commented team owner Mike Anderson, “that series is getting better every and to have won it three years in a row is pretty cool. I can’t thank everyone involved with this team from Jason to the crew and to all of the sponsors that make this all possible.”

Solwold’s winning account would be opened up almost immediately after beginning the season when he would win the second night of the Summer Thunder Sprint Series sanctioned event at the Central Washington State Fair Raceway, in Yakima, on Saturday, April 1st. May would see two trips to victory lane at Alger’s Skagit Speedway the first on May 6th, against the Summer Thunder Sprint Series, and the other on the 20th. He would close the month out with a runner-up finish on Sunday, the 28th, at Cottage Grove Speedway, in Oregon, for the Marvin Smith Memorial Grove Classic.

Jason managed to put forth a consistent effort during the annual Dirt Cup at Skagit in late June. Going up against the regulars of the American Sprint Car Series-National Tour he recorded a fourth in the Thursday program, a fifth on Friday, and was fourth in the finale on Saturday. The following weekend at Grays Harbor Raceway, in Elma for the Fred Brownfield Classic with the ASCS-National Tour, he would have a rough first night but bounced back to get seventh on the Saturday portion.

July 14th at Cottage Grove would be a night to remember for the team as Jason would record his second career Speedweek Northwest main event victory. It would come nearly ten years after his one and only triumph back in June of 1998, which ironically enough also took place at CGS. He would back up his performance the following evening with a second place result. The month would be closed out with a huge victory, on the 29th, to win his fourth career Bob’s Burger & Brew 360 Nationals and would be the third time he would be victorious against the Summer Thunder Sprint Series in 2017.

September would begin with Sowold having to go up against the World Of Outlaw Sprint Series for four races in the states of Washington and Oregon over the span of six days. The best run would be a ninth on Labor Day at Grays Harbor Raceway. The end of the month witnessed the #18 team being crowned the 2017 Summer Thunder Sprint Series champions, at Yakima, making it their third consecutive title with the group.

October would have Jason make the trip to Tulare, California for the annual Trophy Cup. The team would make a big splash right off of the bat as they would win the Thursday night preliminary feature. On Saturday night they would end the weekend thirteenth. Solwold’s season would conclude with three straight nights of racing in Somerton, Arizona, at Cocopah Speedway, with the ASCS-National Tour in November. After getting tenth on Thursday he would improve to sixth on Friday before ending the weekend, and the season, with a seventh place finish.

Overall Jason Solwold started forty-two features, posted six wins, twenty-two top fives, and thirty-one top tens. High points were winning the Summer Thunder Sprint Series championship, the Bob’s Burgers & Brew Nationals at Skagit, the Speedweek Northwest feature at Cottage Grove, and the preliminary night at Trophy Cup. The team will take the winter time preparing for the 2018 season and will release their schedule in the coming months. Jason Solwold, along with car owners Mike Anderson and Monica Baca, would like to send a big special thanks to all of the sponsors, supporters, and fans for making 2017 such a memorable. We hope all of you reading this enjoy the holidays and a safe offseason. For the latest news and information be sure and visit the Shaylen Raye Motorsports page on Facebook.