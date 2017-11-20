Bergman Puts Three Wins Atop Highlights List for 2017 Season

From Inside Line Promotions

SHAWNEE, Ok. (November 20, 2017) – Several memorable moments highlighted the 2017 season for Seth Bergman.

A trio of feature victories, including one with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour for the sixth consecutive season, top the list. Bergman was victorious on May 6 at Gator Motorplex in Willis, Texas, with the ASCS Gulf South Region and on July 21 at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., with the ASCS Red River Region before he capped the season with a Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour triumph on Nov. 11 at Cocopah Speedway in Somerton, Ariz.

“The goal is to win races,” he said. “We wanted to win a lot more than three times this season, but we are grateful for the success we produced and we will be driven to improve on it in 2018.”

The Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour victory came during his final race of the season and it spring boarded him to fifth in the championship standings, which marked his second-best finish ever with the series and his seventh straight year with a top-10 result in the standings.

“We start each season with the focus on contending for the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour championship,” he said. “Each year we have learned things that help moving forward. We need to find more consistency and pick up more wins moving forward to put ourselves in a position to stand atop the podium as the champion.”

Bergman also finished the season ranked in the top 10 of the ASCS Gulf South Region and ASCS Red River Region championship standings despite missing multiple races with both regions.

Bergman had many standout performances that didn’t result in a trip to Victory Lane this season. Most notably, he charged from 21st to ninth place during his 360 Knoxville Nationals preliminary night before posting a career-best 12th-place finish in the finale. He also finished a career-best 12th during the famed Short Track Nationals.

“We had some bright moments this season and we have momentum entering the offseason thanks to a strong finish,” he said. “Our focus is to continue building our program to be a national-caliber contender night in and night out. We’re already working toward the 2018 season.

“I also want to thank everyone who supports our race team. We have tremendous marketing partners in Oilfield Equipment & Manufacturing, Young Tools, Corridor Electric, Lucas Oil Products, Inc., Triple X Race Co., Scott Baylor Racing Engines and FK Midwest. And I have a great family and crew who are dedicated. I’m very grateful for everyone’s support.”