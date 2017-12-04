Morgan Turpen Claims USCS Mid-South and Deep South Regional Titles in 2017.

From Pete Walton

ATLANTA, Ga. (December 4, 2017) – 24 year-old Morgan Turpen from Cordova, Tennessee didn’t win the United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters National Championship as she did in 2015 and 2016 during the 40-event 2017 season, but she did lead the series win totals amongst all drivers with nine trips to the www.rockauto.com USCS Victory Lane as the main event winner. Additionally, she claimed the title in two USCS regionals series. She was the Champion of the tough USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour regional series by besting a number of great drivers including the division runner-up, 2013 USCS National Champion, Derek Hagar from Marion, Arkansas and 2017 National Champion, Jordon Mallett over the course of sixteen events for the title. She also wears the crown as the Champion of the new USCS Deep South Thunder Tour regional series as well. She won the USCS season opener at Hattiesburg Speedway in Hattiesburg, Mississippi on March 3rd, then led the standings of the Deep South region all season long to claim the title.

Turpen also finished in a respectable third place in the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour National Championship standings behind 2017 National Champion Jordon Mallett and her team-mate and car owner, 11-time USCS National Champion, Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee. Due to other commitments, she focused on wins in 2017 and would have had a real shot at a third National crown if she wasn’t absent at several events. Turpen has 21 total USCS career feature wins including the nine this season.

The final 2017 USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour point standings showed Morgan Turpen with 2425 points followed by Hagar with 2407 point. Hagar edged out Mallett with 2405 by two points for the runner-up spot. Terry Gray claimed the fourth place with 2360 points and past series Champion and two-time 2017 USCS feature winner, Marshall Skinner from Marion, Arkansas rounded out the top five drivers in the Mid-South region.

The 2012 USCS Rookie of the Year, Jeff Willingham from Ripley, Mississippi finished sixth followed by Tony Agin from Ft. Myers, Florida in seventh place and Andy McElhannon from Hernando, Mississippi who got his career-first USCS feature win at Columbus Speedway on July 7th was eighth. The 2012 USCS National Champion and two-time 2017 USCS feature winner, Tim Crawley from Benton, Arkansas followed in ninth place. Dale Howard from Byhalia, Mississippi got a career-first USCS feature win at Riverside International Speedway on October 20th and completed the top ten drivers in the USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour 2017 point standings.

The final point standings for the USCS Deep South regional series, where 90 drivers competed during the 2017 season, were even closer for the title. Morgan Turpen is on top of the final standings with 2420 points. The 2017 USCS National and Southern Thunder Tour regional series Champion, Jordon Mallett finished a scant 10 points back with 2410 points. Veteran Terry Gray chased those two all season long to finish third in the inaugural USCS Deep South standings with 2331 points. Jeff Willingham followed Gray with 2034 points and Floridian Tony Agin rounded out the regional series top five with 1802 points.

Sixth place in the standings went to past series Champion, Derek Hagar followed by another past Champion, Marshall Skinner in seventh place. The 2016 USCS National Rookie of the Year, 15-year-old, Danny Sams III from Northport, Florida finished eighth in the Deep South standings. Rookie contender, Don Warren from Clarksville, Tennessee followed Sams III in ninth place and Columbus Speedway winner, Andy McElhannon rounded out the top ten in the 2017 USCS Deep South Thunder Tour standings.

The United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters would like to gratefully thank its sponsoring partners for their involvement in the 2017 and 21st USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour: K&N Filters, www.rockauto.com,Engler Machine and Tool, Butlerbuilt, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Saldana Racing Products, Pyrotect Racing Cells, DMI/Bulldog Rear Ends. PRO Shocks, KSE Racing Products, DHR Suspensions, Schoenfeld Headers, Bell Helmets, DSR Fuel Systems, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, Arizona Sport Shirts and Hero Graphics.

For information on the USCS series, please visit www.uscsracing.com For USCS rules, updated schedules and other information, please visit the www.uscsracing.com website as well or you may contact the USCS office at 770-460-7223 or 770-865-6097. Uscs also has a social media presence at USCS Racing on Facebook and on Twitter @uscsracing

USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour 2017 FINAL STANDINGS:

Pos. Car# Driver Point

1 10m Morgan Turpen 2425

2 9jr Derek Hagar 2407

3 14m Jordon Mallett 2405

4 10 Terry Gray 2360

5 26 Marshall Skinner 2152

6 28 Jeff Willingham 2080

7 38 Tony Agin 2060

8 42 Andy McElhannon 1690

9 88 Tim Crawley 1496

10 47 Dale Howard 1353

11 07 Brandon Taylor 1347

12 44 Ronny Howard 1236

13 44c Chase Howard 1204

14 27 Curt Terrell 1126

15 40 Howard Moore 1106

16 99 Don Warren 1074

17 61 Cody Howard 882

18 24D Danny Sams III 853

19 93 Jake Knight 850

20 12m Greg Merritt 802

Tie 1s Joey Schmidt 802

22 39 Brad Bowden 797

23 01 Shane Morgan 783

24 10k Dewayne White 756

25 3 Sammy Swindell 716

26 29a Kyle Amerson 692

27 88r Cody Gardner 691

28 1a Lee Moore 600

29 4 Danny Smith 582

30 13 Todd Fayard 554

31 33 Joe Larkin 526

32 91a Ernie Ainsworth 513

33 21 Butch David 496

34 b52 Bill Mason 440

35 94 Jeff Swindell 390

36 31 Justin Webb 389

37 16 Anthony Nicholson 372

38 25 Ray Bugg 360

39 8z Zach Pringle 352

40 88 Brandon Blendon 348

41 92 Nick Woolsey 340

42 d6 Dakota Gaines 324

43 95 Matt Covington 295

44 1x Gary Taylor 286

Tie 5d Zach Daum 286

46 67 Brian Thomas 278

47 29 Chad Jones 274

48 83 Bob Auld 272

49 09 Timmy Thrash 270

50 23 Lance Moss 266

51 89 Robbie Stillwaggon 263

52 21b Brandon McLain 262

Tie 14 Tony Stewart 262

54 22 Travis Senter 258

55 84 Brandon Hanks 252

56 17w Harli White 244

57 83 Curt Schumacher 236

58 29w Wade Woolsey 232

59 01T Brandon Olson 230

Tie 52 Cody Karl 230

Tie 23 Seth Bergman 230

62 55 Donny Howard 226

63 121 Jan Howard 210

64 21b Brandon Hinkle 200

Tie 2one Kevin Hinkle 200

66 3g Garrett Green 136

67 00 Tristan Lee 134

68 21 Aubrey Black 132

Tie 14b Bo Barber 132

Tie 22 Shawn Murray 132

71 15j Jeremy Middleton 128

72 6 Sean Hosey 126

73 44x Marty Meredith 116

Tie 11 Michael Hampton 116

75 24 Nathan Brown 114

76 17 Jacob Necaise 112

77 11 Mike Hampton 108

78 12b Don Ryder 100

Tie 7d Dylan DeJournett 100

Tie 43jr Richard Beasley Jr 100

Tie 32x Robert Richardson 100

Tie 29s Rusty Stanford 100

USCS Deep South Thunder 2017 FINAL STANDING:

Pos. Car# Driver Point

1 10m Morgan Turpen 2420

2 14m Jordon Mallett 2410

3 10 Terry Gray 2331

4 28 Jeff Willingham 2034

5 38 Tony Agin 1802

6 9jr Derek Hagar 1230

7 26 Marshall Skinner 1213

8 24D Danny Sams III 1128

9 99 Don Warren 1102

10 42 Andy McElhannon 985

11 67 Brian Thomas 936

12 88 Tim Crawley 918

13 47 Dale Howard 894

14 1a Lee Moore 877

15 29a Kyle Amerson 846

16 1s Joey Schmidt 818

17 07 Brandon Taylor 806

18 13 Todd Fayard 794

19 01 Shane Morgan 783

20 93 Jake Knight 738

21 21 Butch David 704

22 4 Danny Smith 603

23 44 Ronny Howard 598

24 44c Chase Howard 590

25 14 Tony Stewart 564

26 1x Scott Hunter 558

27 61 Cody Howard 528

28 33 Joe Larkin 512

29 21b Brandon McLain 510

30 27 Curt Terrell 494

31 83 Bob Auld 454

32 52 Bill Mason 440

33 40 Howard Moore 426

34 43 Terry Witherspoon 408

35 22 Shawn Murray 368

36 12m Greg Merritt 362

37 99 Tanner Witherspoon 356

38 88 Brandon Blendon 348

Tie 3g Garrett Green 348

40 14 Tyler Clem 304

41 10b Mitch Brown 292

42 3a AJ Maddox 287

43 1x Gary Taylor 286

44 82 Matt Kurtz 284

45 21k Thomas Kennedy 279

46 91a Ernie Ainsworth 278

47 83 Mark Ruel Jr 272

48 09 Timmy Thrash 270

49 10k Dewayne White 268

Tie 43m Michael Miller 268

51 16 Anthony Nicholson 266

Tie 24 Danny Martin Jr 266

53 89 Robby Stillwaggon 263

54 29 Jeff Oliver 254

Tie 116 Nick Snyder 254

Tie 1 Tyler Cross 254

57 22g Johnny Gilbertson 248

58 17w Harli White 244

59 6s Robbie Smith 240

60 83 Curt Schumacher 236

61 34 Darren Orth 234

62 01T Brandon Olson 230

Tie 52 Cody Karl 230

Tie m1 Micha McCall 230

65 8z Zach Pringle 220

66 1 Matt Carr 218

67 d6 Dakota Gaines 214

68 121 Jan Howard 210

69 21b Brandon Hinkle 200

Tie 2one Kevin Hinkle 200

71 3 Sammy Swindell 158

72 39 Brad Bowden 151

73 88r Cody Gardner 148

74 5w Ryan Coniam 144

75 00 Tristan Lee 134

76 0x Clint Weiss 132

77 21 Aubrey Black 130

78 15j Jeremy Middleton 128

79 sr4 Charlie Sweetser 126

Tie 55 Donny Howard 126

81 92 Nick Woolsey 124

82 44x Marty Meredith 116

83 17 Jacob Necaise 112

84 29w Wade Woolsey 110

85 14b Bo Barber 106

86 111 Brandon Grubaugh 100

Tie 20 Frank Carlsson 100

Tie 43jr Richard Beasley Jr 100

Tie 29s Rusty Stanford 100

Tie 23 Seth Bergman 100

Photo/Caption 10m: Past USCS presented by K&N Filters National Champion, Morgan Turpen from Cordova, TN captured both the2017 USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour and 2017 USCS Deep South Thunder Tour regional series titles