Dodge City Raceway Park Releases Action Packed 2018 Schedule

From Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (December 8, 2017) – Outlaws, endures, USMTS, coaches, scintillating championship battles and more are in store for 2018 as Dodge City Raceway Park released its slate of events for next season.

Following an open practice session on Saturday night, March 24, the 2018 DCRP schedule encompasses 17 total nights of competition atop the 3/8-mile clay oval in southwest Kansas.

Along with a full complement of championship chase action featuring the Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks, a variety of special events along the way add spice to the mix.

Among the specials is the return of the World of Outlaws “Boot Hill Showdown” on October 20 that will officially bring the curtains down on the 2018 season that fires off nearly seven months earlier on March 31.

The title chases get under way with the March 31 season opener and go on throughout the year until the regular-season-ending Sixth Annual Jerry Soderberg Memorial on September 15.

Other specials along the way include the popular DCRP Sprint Car Nationals on June 15-16, the Sixth Annual Modified Stampede on April 21, the Fifth Annual Sport Modified Mayhem event on August 18 and the inaugural visit by the USMTS Modifieds on June 8. The Friday night tile offers up $3,000 to the United States Modified Tour Series (USMTS) victor.

Also, some of the area’s top high school football coaches will square off on the tack in a special Coaches Race on August 25.

New to the schedule as well for 2018 is an Enduro race on September 22, just one week after the regular season finale. The Enduro will be a 200-lap or two hour affair, whichever comes first.

Dodge City Raceway Park Tentative 2018 Schedule:

March 24 – Practice Night

March 31 – Weekly Racing Series (DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks)

April 7 – Weekly Racing Series (DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks)

April 21 – Sixth Annual Modified Stampede plus DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks

May 5 – Weekly Racing Series (DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks)

May 26 – Weekly Racing Series plus URSS Sprints (DCRP vs. URSS Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks)

June 5 – USMTS Modifieds ($3,000-to-win, $300-to-start) plus IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks

June 15 – DCRP Sprint Car Nationals (DCRP vs. URSS Sprint Cars) plus IMCA Stock Cars

June 16 – DCRP Sprint Car Nationals (DCRP vs. URSS Sprint Cars) plus IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars

June 30 – Weekly Racing Series (DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks)

July 14 – Weekly Racing Series (IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks)

July 27 – Driver Appreciation Night with DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks

August 18 – Fifth Annual Sport Modified Mayhem plus IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks

August 25 – Coaches Race plus Weekly Racing Series (DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks)

September 1 – Weekly Racing Series (DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks)

September 15 – Sixth Annual Jerry Soderberg Memorial Championship Night / DCRP vs. URSS Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks

September 22 – Enduro Race, 200 laps or two hours

October 20 – World of Outlaws Sprint Cars “Boot Hill Showdown” plus IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks

January 26, 2019 – Banquet and Awards Ceremony

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.