Ohio Sprint Car Series Changes Hands, Will Continue in 2018

From Fully Injected Motorsports:

FREMONT, Ohio (December 10, 2017) – The Ohio Sprint Car Series will not be terminated, but instead rejuvenated under new ownership.

Steven Pocock, a 23-year-old, Fremont, Ohio, native with motorsports experience as a driver and from an administrative standpoint, has acquired the Ohio Sprint Car Series from former promoter, Brad McCown, and will continue operations in 2018. Pocock, a webmaster by trade, is excited to take the reins from McCown, hoping to restore the Series to its original state.

“I want to thank Brad McCown of Atomic Speedway for allowing this deal to happen. He allowed me to take some of the burden off of his shoulders and continue what he started. The last thing he wanted to do was terminate the Ohio Sprint Car Series. I’m glad I was able to keep it from folding,” Pocock said, who also promotes Martinville Raceway; a karting facility in Attica, Ohio. “The plan is to start where Brad McCown left off; build a schedule as soon as possible and continue operations in 2018. We have a lot of work to do, but I’m more than excited to get started.”

Ohio Sprint Car Series officials promoted a 25-race slate during the 2017 season, visiting dirt ovals and showcasing 410 cubic inch sprint car competition in all four corners of the Buckeye State.

More news and information pertaining to the Ohio Sprint Car Series will be posted during the coming weeks. Fans, teams and racers are encouraged to stay tuned online via www.ohiosprintcars.net and on all of the available social media networks including Twitter and Facebook. Those interested in developing a marketing partnership with the Ohio Sprint Car Series should contact Steven Pocock directly via phone at (419)-765-0088, or via email at webxdesign14@gmail.com.