Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association Partners With POWRi

From POWRi

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (December 23, 2017) – Debuting in early 2018, POWRi has partnered with the Denver, Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association (RMMRA) to create the POWRi Lucas Oil RMMRA Midget Series. The goal of POWRi and RMMRA’s partnership is to continue the growth of midget racing in the Western portion of the United States. This will also allow the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League to co-sanction more events together, like the two-day weekend at Airport Raceway in Garden City, Kansas.

The POWRi Lucas Oil RMMRA Midget Series will continue to operate in similar fashion, with Keith Rauch (President) and Chris Sheil (Vice President) in charge, but this partnership will leverage the tools and resources of POWRi to strengthen their presence in Colorado and the surrounding states. “We are excited to come under the POWRi banner,” commented Keith Rauch, President of RMMRA. “This will allow for strengthened support on both sides of the Colorado border.”

The POWRi Lucas Oil RMMRA Midget Series is part of the National Midget Racing League and is invited to compete in the Mid-Season and Season Championship races being held at Valley Speedway and Kennedale Speedway, respectively. The top seven in points amongst the National, West, Allstar, and RMMRA midgets will compete in a championship feature event at the Mid-Season and Season Championship events. “This is an outstanding opportunity to promote the growth of midget racing out West,” said Eric Fenton, POWRi West Director. “Both of our series already work together and this ensures that we can grow in a mutually beneficial way.”

RMMRA has a rich history, formed in 1940 by a group of Denver, Colorado-based drivers and car owners. After a brief gap in history due to World War II, RMMRA picked back up in 1946 and has held strong since. “POWRi is very supportive of RMMRA’s rich history,” stated Chris Sheil, Vice President of RMMRA. “This mutually beneficial partnership is necessary for RMMRA to continue growing and to reach the next level for the series.”

For further information, visit www.powri.com, “Like” POWRi on Facebook and follow @POWRi_Racing on Twitter.