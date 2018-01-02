Williams Grove Speedway Announces 2018 Schedule

Date – Start Time: Program

3/11/2018 – 2:00: Opening Day 410 Sprints. GA $15 Y $10

3/16/2018 – 7:30: 410 Sprints & Super Late Models. GA $16 Y $10

3/23/2018 – 7:30: ARCH Night 410 Sprints/Super Late Models. GA $16 Y $10

3/30/2018 – 7:30: 410 Sprints Yellow Breeches 500 & 358 Sprints. GA $15 Y $1

4/6/2018 – 8:00: 410 Sprints Yellow Breeches 500 & 358 Sprints. GA $15 Y $10

4/13/2018 – 7:30: Tommy Hinnershitz Memorial All Star Sprints Hoosier Diamond Series/PASS IMCA Sprints/EMMR Photo. GA $20 Y $10

4/20/2018 – 8:00: 410 Sprints & 358 Sprints. GA $15 Y $10

4/27/2018 – 8:00: 410 Sprints Yellow Breeches 500 & 358 Sprints. GA $15 Y $10

5/4/2018 – 7:30: 410 Sprints & Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour/United Racing . GA $25 Y $10

5/11/2018 – 7:30: Brooks PowerSports Night 410 Sprints World of Outlaws Tune Up Hoosier Diamond Series/358 Sprints. GA $16 Y $10

5/18/2018 – 7:30: World of Outlaws Sprint Cars/Morgan Cup & Fireworks. GA $30 Y $15

5/19/2018 – 7:30: World of Outlaws Sprint Cars/Morgan Cup & Fireworks. GA $30 Y $15

5/25/2018 – 7:30: Walt Dyer Tribute Race 410 Sprint Cars Hoosier Diamond Series/PASS IMCA Sprints EMMR Photo Shoot & Fireworks. GA $18 Y $10

6/1/2018 – 8:00: 410 Sprints Yellow Breeches 500 & 358 Sprints. GA $15 Y $10

6/8/2018 – 7:30: H & N Landscaping School’s Out Night 410 Sprints KRS Graphics Tri-Track Challenge Super Late Model Series/EMMR Photo Shoot & Fireworks. GA $20 Y $10

6/15/2018 – 7:30: KRS Graphics Presents The USAC Sprints Eastern Storm & 410 Sprint Cars/EMMR. GA $25 Y $10

2019 USAC SILVER CROWN HORN-SCHINDLER MEMORIAL 100

6/22/2018 – 8:00: York County Racing Club Night 410 Sprints & 358 Sprint Car Summer Series. GA $15 Y $10

6/29/2018 – 7:30: Sprint Car Unlimited Night 410 Sprints PA Speedweek Hoosier Diamond Series/358 Sprints. GA $18 Y $10

7/6/2018 – 7:30: Dieffenbach’s Potato Chip Night Mitch Smith Memorial 410 Sprints PA SpeedweekHoosier Diamond Series/Mason Dixon shootout for 358 Late Models & Fireworks. GA $20 Y $10

7/13/2018 – 7:30: 410 Sprints World of Outlaws Tune Up Hoosier Diamond Series/358 Sprints. GA $16 Y $10

7/20/2018 – 7:30: Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals sanctioned by World of Outlaws Sprint Cars & Fireworks. GA $30 Y $15

7/21/2018 – 7:30: Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals sanctioned by World of Outlaws Sprint Cars & Fireworks. GA $30 Y $15

7/27/2018 – 8:00: 410 Sprints United Racing Club EMMR Photo Shoot . GA $17 Y $10

8/3/2018 – 8:00: 410 Sprints Yellow Breeches 500 & 358 Sprints. GA $15 Y $10

8/10/2018 – NO RACING

8/17/2018 – 7:30: World of Outlaws Late Models $10,000 to win/410 Sprints. GA $27 Y $10

8/24/2018 – 7:30: Union Quarries Presents the Jack Gunn Memorial ALL STAR SPRINTS Twin 20’s Hoosier Diamond Series/EMMR Track Time. GA $25 Y $10

8/31/2018 – 7:30: Al Hamilton Tribute Race 410 Sprints Hoosier Diamond Series/United Racing Club 360 Sprints/Patriot Sprints Tour/EMMR & Fireworks. GA $18 Y $10

9/2/2018 – 8:00: Blazer’s Body Shop Night Billy Kimmel Memorial 410 Sprints & Super Sportsman. GA $16 Y $10

9/7/2018 – NO RACING

9/8/2018 – American Flat Track Williams Grove Half-Mile

9/14/2018 – 7:30: Dirt Classic Qualifier $5,000 to win/Hoosier Diamond Series/358 Sprint Car Summer Series. GA $18 Y $10

9/21/2018 – 7:30: Brooks PowerSports Night 410 Sprints World of Outlaws Tune Up Hoosier Diamond Series/358 Sprints. GA $16 Y $10

9/28/2018 – 7:30: Champion Racing Oil National Open sanctioned by World of Outlaws Sprint Cars Final Points Race & Fireworks. GA $30 Y $15

9/29/2018 – 7:30: Champion Racing Oil National Open sanctioned by World of Outlaws Sprint Cars $56,000 to win & Fireworks. GA $35 Y $20

10/5/2018 – 7:30: 410 Sprints & IMCA Keystone RaceSaver Inter-Regional 305 Sprint Challenge Qualifier. GA $16 Y $10