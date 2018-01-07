ASCS Mid-South Region Sets 2018 Lineup

From Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (January 5, 2018) – The 2018 season for the ASCS Mid-South Region is just around the corner, and a lineup of 17 events has been released across Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

New to the ASCS Mid-South lineup in 2018, Tennessee National Raceway in Hohenwald, Tenn. will kick things off on April 7 with the following week seeing the ASCS Mid-South Region replacing the former Southern Outlaw Sprints at Mississippi’s Jackson Motor Speedway for King of the Wings III with the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region on Friday, April 13 and Saturday, April 14.

Little Rock’s I-30 Speedway will see the most action with seven of the scheduled dates, including taking place at the quarter-mile oval known as “Hammer Hill”. The first I-30 Speedway showdown will go green on May 12.

On to Riverside International Speedway on Thursday, June 28, the mid-week affair will kick off a four-night ASCS Mid-South Speedweek with Crowley’s Ridge Raceway on Friday, June 29, I-30 Speedway on Saturday, June 30, and Diamond Park Speedway on Sunday, July 1.

Back to Riverside on Saturday, July 21, the following week transitions back to I-30 Speedway on Saturday, July 28 before the series heads out for return trips to Jackson Motor Speedway in Byram, Miss. on Saturday, August 11 and Tennessee National Raceway on August 25.

A showdown with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products on Saturday, September 15, the series debut at Centerville Super Speedway follows on Saturday, September 29. Following that, it’s one final stop for three nights at I-30 Speedway on October 4, 5, and 6 for the 31st COMP Cams Short Track Nationals.

For the 2018 season, Terry Mattox will again head the ASCS Mid-South Region and can be reached at (918) 417-0624 or by email at ascsterry@gmail.com for scheduling and series question.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up the ASCS Nation in 2018, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

ASCS Mid-South Region Sets 2018 Lineup

2018 ASCS Mid-South Lineup

Date – Track (City, State)

4/7/2018-Tennessee National Raceway (Hohenwald, TN)

4/13/2018-Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, MS)

4/14/2018-Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, MS)

5/12/2018-I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, AR)

6/28/2018-Riverside International Speedway (W. Memphis, AR)

6/29/2018-Crowley’s Ridge Raceway (Paragould, AR)

6/30/2018-I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, AR)

7/1/2018-Diamond Park Speedway (Murfreesboro, AR)

7/21/2018-Riverside International Speedway (W. Memphis, AR)

7/28/2018-I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, AR)

8/11/2018-Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, MS)

8/25/2018-Tennessee National Raceway (Hohenwald, TN)

9/15/2018-I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, AR)

9/29/2018-Centerville Super Speedway (Dardanelle, AR)

10/4/2018-I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, AR)

10/5/2018-I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, AR)

10/6/2018-I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, AR)

**Dates subject to change without notice. Refer to http://www.ascsracing.com for updates.