Dan Motter Steps Away From Sprint Car Racing

From Susan Arnold

PENGILLY, Minn. (January 6, 2018) — Dan Motter, who has had a lifelong love for sprint cars dating back to his early days of driving in 1973, announced that effective today Motter Motorsports will cease operations.

“I will never lose my passion for sprint car racing,” said Motter, “but my Motter Equipment business has kept me out of the country for the past year and a half. Last season I was unable to attend even one race.

“At this time, I have neither the time or the resources to continue fielding a team.

“I especially want to thank Dave Blaney for running the team last year without our involvement. That was a lot for Dave to shoulder and I truly missed being out on the circuit with him.

“Through the years we have enjoyed success and graced winners’ circles across the United States and Canada. We just want to give a tip of the helmet and a heartfelt thanks to the drivers who we have enjoyed working with through the years. In chronological order those drivers were: Jimmy Evans, Randy Smith, Kenny Jacobs, Stevie Smith, Doug Wolfgang, Joey Saldana and Dave Blaney.

“We also want to thank Mark Kinser and Gary Lee Meier for wheeling some special events for us years ago.

“Additionally we want to acknowledge a few of the sponsors who have helped us through the years that include Beltline Body Shop, EcoWater Systems, HE&M Saw and Mohawk Northeast. We also owe a debt of gratitude to the many product sponsors who have helped our team through the years who are too numerous to list. Everyone has a special place in our heart and each played a role in the success our team had.

“We leave with a treasure trove of memories.

“Though we might not be actively involved, we will continue to monitor the races from afar.

It’s been a good ride and if an opportunity presents itself down the road, then we will never say ‘never’.”